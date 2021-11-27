FORT WAYNE — Central Noble’s boys basketball team started its season with a 71-49 victory over Canterbury Saturday night.
The Cavaliers played the Cougars close through one quarter. Then CN took off.
Connor Essegian started his senior campaign with 35 points to lead the Cougars. Logan Gard had 12 points and Ryan Schroeder scored 10.
Fremont 76,
Lakewood Park 40
In Fremont, the Eagles excited the home crowd in their season opener with 28 points in the opening quarter on their way to defeating a Class 1A sectional rival.
Logan Brace had 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead Fremont. He made 10-of-11 shots from the floor.
Ethan Bontrager and Gabel Pentecost each had 12 points for the Eagles, and sophomore Corbin Beeman scored nine. Pentecost grabbed eight rebounds while Beeman had three assists.
Carter Harman had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals for the Panthers. Cameron Hindle had 10 points and seven rebounds.
