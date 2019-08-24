August 16

4 extra patrols

01:24 Meet, 2000 block of Canaveral Court.

16:15 Property damage crash, Carroll Road at Mossy Oak Run.

21:45 911 hang up, 16300 block of Lima Road.

August 17

2 extra patrols

00:38 Unwanted party, 12000 block of SR 3.

00:41 Traffic stop at Lima Crossing

11:45 Suspicious vehicle at Lima and West Cedar Canyons roads.

August 18

3 extra patrols

22:48 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Gump Road.

August 19

4 extra patrols

07:21 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Gump Road.

11:14 911 hang up, 15400 block of Lima Road.

12:59 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road.

14:23 Lost or stolen plate, 16200 block of Lima Road.

20:10 Property damage hit skip crash, West Gump Road at Hunters Ridge Lane.

20:22 Traffic hazard, SR 3 at Hathaway Road.

August 20

6 extra patrols

12:56 911 hang up, 1800 block of Trinity Street.

20:53 911 hang up, 2400 block of Shoaff Road.

23:14 Suspicious person, 15300 block of Lima Road.

August 21

5 extra patrols

06:25 Property damage accident, Gump Road and SR 3

07:26 Traffic stop, 15200 block of Lima Road

17:33 Disabled vehicle, traffic hazard, Gump and Lima roads

August 22

4 extra patrols

05:32 Property damage accident, 14500 block of Lima Road

08:17 Traffic stop, Carroll Road and Carroll Creek Run

13:17 Motor check, 16300 block of Lima Road

17:28 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 and Cedar Canyons Road

18:57 Contact, 14600 block of Lima Road

