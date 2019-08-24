August 16
4 extra patrols
01:24 Meet, 2000 block of Canaveral Court.
16:15 Property damage crash, Carroll Road at Mossy Oak Run.
21:45 911 hang up, 16300 block of Lima Road.
August 17
2 extra patrols
00:38 Unwanted party, 12000 block of SR 3.
00:41 Traffic stop at Lima Crossing
11:45 Suspicious vehicle at Lima and West Cedar Canyons roads.
August 18
3 extra patrols
22:48 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Gump Road.
August 19
4 extra patrols
07:21 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Gump Road.
11:14 911 hang up, 15400 block of Lima Road.
12:59 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road.
14:23 Lost or stolen plate, 16200 block of Lima Road.
20:10 Property damage hit skip crash, West Gump Road at Hunters Ridge Lane.
20:22 Traffic hazard, SR 3 at Hathaway Road.
August 20
6 extra patrols
12:56 911 hang up, 1800 block of Trinity Street.
20:53 911 hang up, 2400 block of Shoaff Road.
23:14 Suspicious person, 15300 block of Lima Road.
August 21
5 extra patrols
06:25 Property damage accident, Gump Road and SR 3
07:26 Traffic stop, 15200 block of Lima Road
17:33 Disabled vehicle, traffic hazard, Gump and Lima roads
August 22
4 extra patrols
05:32 Property damage accident, 14500 block of Lima Road
08:17 Traffic stop, Carroll Road and Carroll Creek Run
13:17 Motor check, 16300 block of Lima Road
17:28 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 and Cedar Canyons Road
18:57 Contact, 14600 block of Lima Road
