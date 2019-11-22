HUNTERTOWN — When you have players that understand each other well enough, they sometimes coach themselves. Carroll girls basketball coach Mark Redding was privy to that fact Friday, putting two of his players in the director’s seat to come up with a 41-point third quarter for a runaway win over Northrop.
“The adjustment was basically Emily (Parrett) and Olivia (Hoeppner) decided we needed to do something different, so they get the credit more than anything,” Redding said of Friday’s 77-46 win over the Bruins.
Northrop led by as many as 13 points Friday, holding the Chargers to a slow start in the first half. Although Northrop turned the ball over on its first five possessions while giving up four points to start the game, the Bruins found their way into a 12-point run, including seven by junior TiAuna White who put up a 3-pointer, a field goal and a pair of free throws in the first eight minutes of play. Northrop led 13-8 after the first quarter.
The Bruins took their biggest lead of the game in the second quarter, thanks in large part to big buckets by sophomore guard J’Asia Scott and a 4-point run by White. That was when Carroll’s game plan shifted.
“It was really the second quarter that got us back into the game,” Redding said. “We were down 13 and we were able to whittle it down to five at halftime. I told the girls ‘We’re in good shape, there’s a lot of game left.’”
The Chargers had the final word before halftime, responding with a 7-0 run including a catch-and-release bucket by Parrett off a rebounded free throw. Carroll trailed 25-20 at the half before making some adjustments to stop Northrop’s fast breaks.
“I just knew at halftime we were working our butts off upfront, but they were throwing it over our heads, so I suggested we start playing behind them to throw them off, and with Emily, Delane (Sheets) and I all over the ball up top, having tall people back like Saniya (Jackson) helped us get those overhead passes,” Hoeppner, one of Carroll’s senior guards, said. “They didn’t know what to do after that.”
That paid dividends for the Chargers as Jackson, a 5-foot-11 freshman, put in the first two buckets of the half, including the Chargers’ first three of the night, to quickly tie it up. The Chargers continued to outscore the Bruins 41-13 through the third quarter. Parrett, a junior guard, put up 13 points alone, while the Chargers saw scoring runs of six, eight and 11 points in just five minutes. Freshman Taylor Fordyce and junior Olivia Lowery each tacked on a field goal at the end of the quarter to put the Chargers up 62-38 with eight minutes left to play.
Hoeppner added another nine points to her stat sheet in the fourth quarter, while three of Northrop’s seven fourth-quarter points were scored at the free throw line.
Hoeppner led all scorers Friday with 25 points, while Parrett scored 19. Both are season highs for any Charger so far.
“It feels good to send a message early because that means we know what we’re capable of,” Hoeppner said. “It’s so early in the season and we have so many things to build up to before we play (Northrop) again.”
White led the Bruins with 14 points, and Scott scored 12. Junior Destiny Jackson was just shy of a double-double, pulling down nine rebounds while scoring 10 points.
Friday was Carroll’s first conference game of the season and the team’s first win over a sectional opponent so far this year. The Chargers improved to 4-0, while the Bruins dropped to 1-2, including a 60-50 loss to Concordia on Nov. 16.
Carroll’s third-quarter scoring spree Friday followed a 39-point third quarter in the Chargers’ Nov. 9 season opener at Columbia City. As Carroll’s players continue to gel, they hope to extend that explosiveness across an entire game.
“As the season goes on, I think we’ll get to know each other more and play better together, especially when we learn our plays better,” Parrett said. “We’ll be able to read each other right away and score a lot more in every quarter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.