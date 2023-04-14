KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City are celebrating April with a variety of springtime programs. Here is the April program schedule:
Youth Events
Tuesdays at 4 p.m., Children (Grades K-5), Afterschool Explorers: April 18, star crunch cookies; April 25, games and popcorn.
Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Fridays at 3:30 p.m., Teen (Grades 6-12), Dungeons & Dragons.
Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m., Preschool (Birth to age 5), Preschool Storytime: stories, crafts and activities in Rooms D and E. No story time on April 20 due to the Kleiman Writing Contest Banquet.
Adult Events
Mondays at 5:30 p.m., Yoga: Join Brittany, support services manager and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels Flow Yoga class.
Fridays at 11 a.m., Barre: No class 28.
Tuesdays at 5 p.m., Pound: Join Dawn for this cardio workout.
April 26 at 1 p.m.: Adult Spring Walk.
Tuesday, April 18, at 2 p.m., Adult Baking Basics: Pie crust.
Wednesday, April 19, at 2 p.m., Leah and Brittany’s Book Club for adults. Book selection is “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”
Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m., Adult, Butterfly Painting.
Friday, April 21, at 2 p.m., Adult, BINGO.
Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m., Adult, Fabric Project. Join Madison for this project that was originally scheduled in January, but was canceled due to weather.
Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m., Adult, BINGO.
Limberlost Branch
Mondays at 10 a.m., Preschool (Birth to Age 5), Story Time.
Friday, April 14, at 2 p.m., Adult, BINGO.
Thursday, April 20, at 5 p.m., Teen (Grades 6-12). Children (Grades K-5), Easter Cookies. Decorate and eat delicious Easter cookies.
Tuesday, April 25, at 10 a.m., Adult, Barre with Brittany: Join Brittany, support services manager and certified barre instructor, for a workout that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements to improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body.
Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m., Teen (Grades 6-12). Children (Grades K-5), Coffee Filter Butterflies.
Thursday, April 27, at 1 p.m., Adult, Candle Making: Join us to make a candle for a Mother’s Day Gift at Kendallville Public Library.
Friday, April 28, at 2 p.m., Adult, Floral Canvas: Join Madison to paint a floral scene.
Both Branches
April 10-29: All Ages, Cortex, Make a handprint lily.
Monday, April 17: All day, Teen (Grades 6-12), Children (Grades K-5), Egg Wreath: Stop by the libraries to create an egg wreath, while supplies last.
Monday, April 24: all day, Teen (Grades 6-12), Children (Grades K-5), Flower Lacing: Stop by the libraries to create a flower lacing craft, while supplies last.
