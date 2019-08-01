College Hockey Trine’s NCAA men add assistant coach
ANGOLA — Trine University’s NCAA men’s hockey team added a new assistant coach in Casey Kirley, the school announced on Thursday.
Kirley comes to the Thunder having served as an assistant coach for the Shreveport Mudbugs of the North American Hockey League for the past two seasons. While there he worked with forwards and special teams as the Mudbugs picked up regular season and playoff titles during the 2017-18 season.
Previously, Kirley served as an assistant coach of the North Iowa Bulls, a junior team in the North American Tier III Hockey League, and helped them to regional regular season and playoff championships while breaking multiple league single-season records. He worked primarily with defensemen and special teams.
Kirley has also served as a scout and director of player personnel for multiple teams including the above and the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League and the Austin Bruins in the NAHL.
Kirley graduated from the Wisconsin-Stout with a degree in business administration in 2014 and was a member of the Blue Devil men’s hockey team for four seasons.
Prep Baseball Teams still being accepted for CN softball tourney
ALBION — Teams can still sign up for a slow-pitch softball tournament that will be start at 9 a.m. on Aug. 10 at Central Noble High School’s baseball field.
The tournament is a fundraiser for CN’s baseball program. Six teams have signed up thus far as of Thursday afternoon, said Cougar baseball coach Tyler Graybeal. The entry fee is $100 per team.
The concession stand will be selling food and beverages, including porkburgers, with proceeds going to the Central Noble baseball program.
To sign up or get more information contact Graybeal by phone at 553-6341 or on Twitter @CoachG_CN.
Prep Football CN intersquad scrimmage set for Aug. 10
ALBION — Central Noble’s Burgundy-White intersquad scrimmage will be played on Aug. 10, starting at 6 p.m. at the school’s football field.
Pro Baseball TinCaps lose to Loons
MIDLAND, Mich. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Great Lakes Loons 8-2 on Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.
The Loons scored two runs in the first inning and broke the game open with four runs in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead.
James Outman had a two-run homer in the fourth inning for Great Lakes, and Luke Heyer added a solo shot in the sixth.
Juan Fernandez had two hits and a run scored for Fort Wayne (13-25 second half, 46-60 overall before Thursday’s game). Sam Keating (3-8) started pitching and took the loss, allowing six earned runs and six hits over three and two-thirds innings.
Thursday’s TinCaps’ game ended after press time. Fort Wayne will complete the four-game series at Great Lakes today at 7:05 p.m.
