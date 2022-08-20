NEW HAVEN – Somehow, you got the idea that Mother Nature really didn’t want the New Haven Invitational girls golf tournament to get in on Saturday.
Two weather delays for lightning and rain made for a long day at Whispering Creek Golf Club. An event that teed off at 7:30 a.m. didn’t wrap up with awards until after 3 p.m.
When it was over, Carroll finished on top with a 306, powered by a co-medalist finish from freshman No. 1 Taylor Larkins and junior No. 2 Marissa GeRue. Both girls carded 71s.
Carroll No. 3 player Maggie Carr shot a 79 to finish fifth.
The best finish for area teams at the event came from DeKalb, which turned in a 369, good for fourth. Lillie Cone shot a 73 to lead the Baron girls and finished third individually. Sophie Pfister added an 84, Kaitlin Traylor with 99, Delaney Cox 113 and Bella Karch a 136.
DeKalb coach James Fislar was proud of his girls’ perseverance in battling both the conditions and the frustration of having to sit and wait out the delays.
“We just couldn’t get the ball in the hole today,” Fislar said. “But I liked how we gritted it out and stayed in sync throughout the round.”
Among other teams at New Haven on Saturday, Angola finished 11th with a 443. The Hornets were led by Lucy Smith with a career low 18-hole score of 93. Brooke Shelburne added a 116, Taylor Shelburne 117, River Spreuer 117, and Sophie Deem rounded out the Hornet card with a 123.
Garrett placed 14th with a 487. The Railroaders got a 126 from Emmah Moody, a 109 from Courtney Barse, a 121 from Sydney Suelzer, and 131s from Christy Kirby and Laney Miller.
East Noble’s players were among several who did not finish after the second delay of the event.
Bishop Dwenger was second with 336 and Northridge was third (358). Snider finished fifth with 370, followed by Goshen and Columbia City tying for sixth at 392, Concordia eighth (406), Northrop ninth (433), Adams Central 10th (448), Angola 11th, Heritage 12th (467), and New Haven 13th (481).
