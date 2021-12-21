Hayden P. Hamilton, 24, of the 900 block of Fox Lake Road, Angola, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicate, a Class C misdemeanor. Hamilton was released on his own recognizance.
Amber S. Hill, 35, of the 1800 block of Babcock Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Charles S. Peterson, 40, of the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Peterson was held without bond.
Antonio T. Thomas IV, 26, of the 2700 block of Jennifer Place, Columbus, Ohio, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor. Thomas was held without bond.
Christopher J. Bliven, 34, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on warrants charging two Class A misdemeanors and a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bliven was held on $2,000 bond.
Jason R. Paulus, 48, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:31 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Donnie D. Thomas Jr., 35, of the 2700 block of East Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Thomas was held without bond.
