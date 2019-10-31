Breastfest at Fortlandia
FORT WAYNE — Fortlandia Brewing Company will host Breastfest Saturday. The inaugural event will support Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, which serves Steuben and surrounding counties.
From noon to 11:30 p.m., Fortlandia, 1010 Spring St., Fort Wayne, will open its taproom and will have a tented area outdoors. Twenty percent of all sales will be donated directly to Cancer Services.
A nanobrewery brews in small batches of three barrels or less. Fortlandia is Fort Wayne’s first one-barrel nanobrewery, which allows for a rotation of different beers for a limited time.
New PBS program aired at Kendallville library
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library will host a free preview screening of a new PBS children’s program, “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum,” on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the media room. The program is suitable for children ages 4 to 8.
The animated program premieres on Monday, Nov. 11. The series is based on a children’s book series, “Ordinary people Change the World” by author Brad Meltzer and illustrator Christopher Eliopoulos. The books introduce kids to inspiring historical figures and the character virtues that helped them succeed.
The show follows the adventures of Xavier Riddle, his sister, Yadina, and their friend, Brad. In each episode, the trio face a problem and must return to the Secret Museum to solve it. The Secret Museum allows the three characters to travel back in time to meet real-life historical figures when they were children.
Among the historical figures who will be featured are Marie Curie, Harriet Tubman, Alexander Hamilton, Susan B. Anthony and Maya Angelou.
