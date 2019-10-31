Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low around 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low around 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.