Storms dump rain over region
Heavy rains Tuesday and Wednesday dumped much-needed rain — albeit a lot all at once — over northeast Indiana.
Outside of Allen County, which was soaked and sustained high wind, northeast LaGrange County and northwest Steuben County seemed to get hit the hardest from this most recent storm in the four-county area.
Meteorologist Maddi Johnson of the National Weather Service Northern Indiana said LaGrange received 5.01 inches of rain and Orland received 4.94 inches. Both totals were for Tuesday and Wednesday combined.
The high for the two-day event was eight miles north of Fort Wayne in Allen County where 9.18 inches of rain was recorded.
“A lot of places in Allen County picked up between 4 to 8 inches of rain,” Johnson said.
Elsewhere, Albion recorded 4.74 inches and Kendallville 3.35 inches in Noble County. Auburn in DeKalb County received 3.52 inches. Elsewhere in Steuben County, Hudson received 4.08 inches and Angola got 3.64.
While this storm produced a deluge of rain, the previous storm brought high winds, upward of 58 mph, plus rain, in Steuben County.
Johnson said there were many trees downed in northeast Indiana because the ground was saturated, allowing roots to easily be torn from the soil.
Because of the wind in the June storm, Steuben County Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Brown thought at least some of the tree damage from Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s storm activity could have occurred because trees had been damaged or weakened and had yet to fall or give up branches.
The deluge of rain — unofficial reports were upward of 8 inches in some parts of eastern LaGrange County and western Steuben — trees were more susceptible to being uprooted, Brown said.
There were many roads that were closed due to high water, in addition to downed trees.
“We needed the rain, but not like that,” Brown said. “We didn’t need it all at once.”
One dies, three unhurt in separate holiday accidents
A young child died and three teens escaped injury in separate holiday accidents in northeast Indiana.
On July 2, a 22-month-old boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from Big Long Lake near Hudson. He was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he died the following day.
That incident remains under investigation. An autopsy was performed Tuesday at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center. The results are pending.
On Jimmerson Lake, three Fort Wayne teens escaped injury when they were thrown off a personal watercraft after it exploded Monday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.
The watercraft, a 2003 Bombardier Sea-Doo, had been launched into the water and docked. When it started to leave the dock with the three teens aboard, it exploded. All three refused medical treatment.
Black builder’s name to be added to Kendallville restoration
KENDALLVILLE — It’s taken about 125 years, but Alonzo Anderson will be getting visible recognition for his contribution to Kendallville’s downtown.
Anderson, a freed slave from North Carolina whose family resided in Kendallville in the late 1800s, will have his name added to the parapet at 113 N. Main St. during an upcoming restoration project by the current owners.
Local CPA Scott Frick was before the Kendallville Historic Preservation Commission last week to seek a certificate of appropriateness for updates he’s planning to his building at the north end of the historic Iddings-Gilbert-Leader-Anderson block north of Mitchell Street.
One addition to the project will be the restoration — or maybe more accurately the addition — of the name A. Anderson to the ornate parapet about the building.
Anderson, a Civil War veteran, came to Kendallville around 1874 or 1875, with his second wife. He served in Company B of the 28th Regiment of the United States Colored Troops and was among the Union troops at Lee’s surrender at Appomattox in April 1865.
Local historian and preservation commission member Terry Housholder said Anderson died shortly after the building was finished and his name was never added to the building unlike those of the Iddings, Gilbert and Leader, whose names still adorn the buildings today. Instead, the northernmost parapet over Anderson’s building has a blank space.
The building is part of the National Register of Historic Places and only one of less than 20 African-American historical sites in the state.
“Once it became clear that our building — I own it jointly with Mike Corps — was of historical significance, it really made sense to get it done. I like to call it correcting an historical wrong or at least an historical oversight,” Frick said.
Preservation members approved Frick’s project for compliance with the city’s historic guidelines.
Eastside ag students planting produce patch
BUTLER — Working the land is what farmers and gardeners do and do very well.
Students in Eastside’s agriculture classes are getting first-hand experience in what it takes to prepare land and raise produce with a piece of ground between the softball field and main school campus.
Agriculture teacher Lauren Hook said the idea for the produce patch came to her while in college. “This was one of the things I came up with when I was there, so to see this actually happening is really cool,” she said.
The patch — just under a quarter-acre — is located in a grassy area along the fence line just east of the softball field.
Hook proposed growing pumpkins in the patch. DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell and Eastside Principal Orie Foster suggested sweet corn. Foster also donated seeds for tomatoes and a produce patch took root.
Students tilled the ground and planted their crops before the school year ended. The plot includes sweet corn, tomatoes and pie pumpkins — small ones that are perfect for pies.
“Right now, things have greened up. They’ve come out of their yellow stage, so that’s been really nice,” Hook said of the crops.
Ag business students have discussed ideas to sell the produce, including at area farmer’s markets or even at home football games.
“Our goal this year was to make this possible,” Hook said. “We had this vision of this school produce patch that we wanted to see come to fruition.
“It’s happening. It’s a real thing now.”
Auburn magistrate to help overhaul juvenile system
FORT WAYNE — Magistrate Carolyn Foley of Auburn is one of two Allen Superior Court judicial officers who have been called upon to take part in a historic overhaul of Indiana’s juvenile justice system.
Foley was appointed by the Indiana Supreme Court to the Youth Justice Oversight Committee, formed to enact reforms made possible by the Indiana General Assembly. Judge Andrea Trevino was also called upon to be part of the effort, as chair and co-chair of two different committees with important roles in juvenile justice. Foley and Trevino were appointed to their respective roles by Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush.
“This is the most comprehensive review in decades of juvenile justice in Indiana,” Foley said.
“It is a powerful statement about the work we do in Allen County that two judicial officers from Superior Court are included in the leadership of this project. It is important to our community that we be at the table.”
Chaired by Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David, the 20-member committee and the six designated working groups will spend the next year developing plans to improve juvenile justice statewide. The committee held its first meeting in June.
