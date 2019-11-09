LIGONIER — After a season filled with turmoil and a coaching change during the middle of the season, the West Noble boys basketball program is ready to move forward under new leadership.
Ethan Marsh takes over as the new head coach for the Chargers. Marsh coached two seasons at Central Noble from 2014-16 and has been on the staff at Columbia City for the last few years.
Marsh has a large group of seniors for his first team at West Noble, and it’s a group of seniors that lacks varsity experience but doesn’t lack athleticism.
“It’s an inexperienced group of seniors. Getting them that early experience, so hopefully we’ll be playing our best basketball towards the end,” Marsh said. “I’m excited. We have some good athletes.”
Marsh thinks the success of the fall sports, including football, soccer, tennis and cross country, will help lead to success on the basketball court, because most of the basketball players play a fall sport.
“Really good athletes that have had a lot of success in various sports, so that always translates. Knowing how to win, that’s a big part of it, too,” Marsh said.
Josh Gross and Joel Mast are two seniors who got a lot of playing time as juniors last year. Gross is the leading returning scorer with 9.1 points per game, and Mast averaged 4.4 ppg.
The Chargers hope to replace players like Takota Weigold, Trevor Franklin, David Flores, Nick Knepper and Drew Miller, all guys who graduated. The West Noble senior quarterback Kyle Mawhorter is expected to play basketball after not playing the last couple of seasons. Other seniors who are expected to have an impact this season are Braden Brewster, Abdulellah Saleh and Colten Cripe, who missed all of last season.
Junior Brock Miller played in a lot of games last season for the Chargers as a sophomore and is expected to have a bigger role this season.
With a new coach, comes a new style both on offense and defense. Marsh is going to lean on his team’s athleticism and not be so reliant on just one or two players to do most of the scoring.
“Because of the kind of athletes we have, I don’t think we have just one guy where we can throw it to the post and have their back to the basket kind of thing. We have a lot of guys that are just athletic and could create some matchup problems for other teams,” Marsh said. “It’s a fun style for them to play, as far as getting after some people defensively and kind getting out and going offensively.”
West Noble opens the season with a pair of home games, against East Noble on Nov. 26 and versus Bethany Christian on Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.