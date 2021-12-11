Cross Country Steury 8th at Eastbay Nationals
SAN DIEGO — Angola High School senior Izaiah Steury placed eighth out of 40 boys runners in the 42nd Eastbay High School Cross Country Championships National Final at Balboa Park Saturday morning.
Steury finished the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 28.1 seconds. That was good enough for him to gain second team All-American status.
The winner of the boys’ race was senior Riley Hough of Fenton, Michigan, in 15:11.4. Carmel junior Kole Mathison was fifth in 15:22.3.
College Volleyball Purdue falls in regional final
PITTSBURGH — Purdue’s women’s volleyball team lost to Pittsburgh in an NCAA Tournament regional final in four sets Saturday afternoon at the University of Pittsburgh’s Fitzgerald Field House. The scores were 25-20, 28-30, 25-20, 25-15.
The Boilermakers finished their season 26-7. The Panthers (30-3) will play in a national semifinal match on Thursday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Caitlyn Newton had 16 kills and four aces for Purdue. Hayley Bush had 39 assists and 14 digs. West Noble graduate Maddie Schermerhorn played in all four sets and had three digs.
Prep Girls Basketball Lakers top Bruins
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Bethany Christian 59-34 to start a varsity doubleheader on Saturday.
Peyton Hartsough and Faith Riehl had 17 points each for the Lakers. Hartsough also had seven assists, four steals and four rebounds. Riehl had 10 rebounds and three steals.
Kayla Poole added nine points, two blocked shots and two steals for Lakeland (6-6).
Prep Boys Basketball Chargers get past Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — West Noble found itself down 15-8 to the Eagles after the first quarter, but came back to win 68-58 in its first Northeast Corner Conference game of the season.
The Chargers (4-1, 1-0 NECC) leading scorer was Austin Cripe, who finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Other contributors for West Noble were Adam Nelson (14 pts), Nevin Phares (12 pts, 2 steals) and Zach Beers (7 pts, 10 rebounds).
The Eagles are 0-3, 0-2.
In other area boys action, Angola lost to Northridge 66-48.
Lakeland downs Bruins
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Bethany Christian 65-46 Saturday night.
The Lakers (1-5) were led by Ben Keil with 24 points. For the Bruins, Beck Willems scored 15 and Evan Brown added 14.
Panthers stopped by Edon
AUBURN — The Lakewood Park boys basketball team lost to Edon (Ohio) 59-53 Saturday night after having led 28-27 at halftime.
The Panthers (1-4) were led in scoring by Carter Harman with 15 points and Cameron Hindle with 14. Mason Posey and Isaac Wolf each had 11.
College Wrestling Trine women compete at Tech
FORT WAYNE — The Trine University women’s wrestling team competed at the 2021 Warrior Women’s Open at Indiana Tech Saturday.
Michelle Sanchez and Ashton Francis both competed for the Thunder at the meet, with Sanchez wrestling in the 116-pound weight class and Francis wrestling at 170.
Sanchez finished in eighth place, winning a match by injury default and losing the seventh place match by fall. Francis lost both of her matches by fall.
