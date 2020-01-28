Prep Basketball Jones, Yoder nominated for weekly IBCA award
Seniors Hayden Jones from East Noble and Charlie Yoder from Westview were top nominees for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week in District 1 for last week, Jan. 20-25.
Prep Gymnastics Knights fall to No. 11 Angola Monday night
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to 11th-ranked Angola 99.95-93.05 Monday night.
The Hornets won without their best gymnast, sophomore Ashtyn Evans, who got hurt in Concordia’s Becky Carter Classic Saturday. Angola coach and Ashtyn’s mother Misti Evans said Monday night that Ashtyn will be “out for a while.”
Still, Angola was deeper than the Knights. Freshman Marina Bussema won the balance beam with 8.55 and was second all-around with 33. Classmate Audrey Wilkinson won the vault with 9.25 and third all-around with 32.1. Emma Schoenherr was first on the uneven bars with 8.4.
EN’s Miah Hudson won the floor exercise with 8.5 and was the all-around medalist with 33.1. She was also second on the bars with 8.1.
Angola 99.95, East Noble 93.05
Vault: 1. Wilkinson (A) 9.25, 2. Schoenherr (A) 8.85, 3. Bussema (A) 8.8, 4. Hudson (EN) 8.55, 5. Blackburn (EN) 7.9, 6. Zabona (EN) 7.7.
Uneven Bars: 1. Schoenherr (A) 8.4, 2. Hudson (EN) 8.1, 3. Wilkinson (A) 7.95, 4. Bussema (A) 7.5, 5. S. Allen (A) 7.1, 6. Blackburn (EN) 6.4.
Balance Beam: 1. Bussema (A) 8.55, 2. K. Stoy (A) 8.35, 3. S. Hutchins (A) 8.25, 4. Blackburn (EN) 8.05, 5. Hudson (EN) 7.95, 6t. Zabona (EN) and Schoenherr (A) 7.55.
Floor Exercise: 1. Hudson (EN) 8.5, 2. Zabona (EN) 8.45, 3. Wilkinson (A) 8.4, 4. Bussema (A) 8.15, 5. Blackburn (EN) 7.8, 6. K. Stoy (A) 7.5.
All-around: 1. Hudson (EN) 33.1, 2. Bussema (A) 33, 3. Wilkinson (A) 32.1, 4. Blackburn (EN) 30.15, 5. S. Hutchins (A) 29.05.
Lakers outscored by No. 10 Blue Blazers
ELKHART — Lakeland lost to Indiana’s 10th-ranked Elkhart Central 100.7-90.5 Monday.
Laker Emily Byler won the vault with 8.9 and was third all-around with 30.25.
Lakeland’s Natalie Huffman was second on the balance beam with 8.1 and second all-around with 31.2.
Elkhart Central 100.7, Lakeland 90.5
Vault: 1. E. Byler (LL) 8.9, 2. Echartea (EC) 8.8, 3t. Dobson (EC) and Lindholm (EC) 8.6, 5. Reveal (EC) 8.4, 6t. B. Slone (LL) and Wade (EC) 8.3.
Uneven Bars: 1. Echartea (EC) 8.8, 2. Dobson (EC) 8.5, 3. Lindholm (EC) 7.35, 4. E. Byler (LL) 7.2, 5. Huffman (LL) 6.95, 6. Roll (EC) 6.75.
Balance Beam: 1. Reveal (EC) 8.9, 2. Huffman (LL) 8.1, 3. Echartea (LL) 7.7, 4. Strukel (EC) 7.3, 5. B. Slone (LL) 6.6, 6. Roll (EC) 6.4.
Floor Exercise: 1. Echartea (EC) 9.1, 2. Dobson (EC) 8.75, 3. Roll (EC) 8.3, 4t. E. Byler (LL) and B. Slone (LL) 8.15, 6. Lindholm (EC) 8.1.
All-around: 1. Echartea (EC) 34.4, 2. Huffman (LL) 31.2, 3. E. Byler (LL) 30.25, 4. Roll (EC) 29.55, 5. B. Slone (LL) 29.05, 6. A. Yoder (LL) 23.65.
College Triathlon Trine’s Warren picked a Scholar All-American
COLORADO SPRINGS — All seven members of Trine University’s women’s triathlon team were recently awarded from the College Triathlon Coaches Association for their efforts in the classroom.
The Thunder had the highest grade point average among all collegiate programs in all divisions with a 3.89 cumulative GPA during the fall semester. Trine and teams with the next four highest GPAs received team awards from team honors from the CTCA.
Sophomore Kyra Warren from Kendallville and freshmen Amira Faulkner and Alli Smith were selected as Scholar All-Americans, who are the top 20 varsity athlete finishers who competed in the 2019 Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships and maintained a 3.5 GPA or better throughout the 2019 fall semester of competition.
Junior Tori Klingsmith, sophomore Rachel Jones and freshmen Cameron Hoellrich and Samantha Weaver were named Scholar All-American honorable mentions, who are varsity athletes who did not finish in the top 20 at nationals yet maintained a 3.5 GPA or better throughout the 2019 fall semester of competition.
“Our ladies epitomize what it means to be a student-athlete, as demonstrated by their results in the classroom as well as on the race course, and practice,” Thunder coach Danny Powell said in a university statement. “All seven of our athletes were Scholar All-Americans, and as a professor, that makes me very proud.”
