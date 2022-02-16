KENDALLVILLE — Skate parks aren’t technically allowed in any of the city’s parks because of their zoning, but about six months after rejecting a change to Sunset Park’s zoning for one, the city council is now considering a different tweak that would clear the way for skaters and BMX bikers.
At Tuesday’s Kendallville City Council meeting, the board approved on first reading a zoning update on “Municipal Owned Property” that would effectively allow the skate park project to proceed.
A community group has been fundraising, designing and planning to build a skate park in the city where residents could use roller skates, skateboards and bicycles to go over ramps and do tricks. That group had targeted a spot in Sunset Park on Drake Road for the new development.
But during the process, they discovered that Sunset Park is zoned for residential use and the city zoning code doesn’t permit skate parks as a use in that type of zone.
In an effort to follow the rules, the group petitioned to have the zoning for part of the park changed to commercial — the only zoning definition that allows for a skate park.
But when that proposal hit the Kendallville City Council in August 2021, council members didn’t like the prospect of changing part of the park to a commercial designation.
Commercial zones are usually created for businesses like retail shops, offices, restaurants or gas stations, while residential zones are for housing.
The city doesn’t have a specific zoning for parks and recreation — Sunset Park is zoned residential while other city parks remain zoned as agriculture — so it presented a road block.
Council members rejected the zoning change, asking that it be sent back to the city plan commission for a tweak that the zoning be changed with a specific stipulation that the only permitted use in that industrial zone, while talking long-term about possibly updating the zoning code with a new park and recreation zoning code.
What came back before the council on Tuesday wasn’t either of those things, but instead a simpler update to the zoning rules that would fall under the “Questionable Land Uses” section.
The new section “Municipal Owned Property” would establish that city-owned properties would retain their original zoning but for items in the city’s land use matrix that shows what is or isn’t allowed in certain zones, items that are marked as “not permitted” can still be considered by filing a special use exception request with the Board of Zoning Appeals for consideration.
That would allow non-permitted uses on city property — à la a skate park in a residential zone like Sunset Park — to still be considered.
The land use exception rule would only be for properties owned by the City of Kendallville and not be applicable to privately-owned parcels.
Special use requests would have to be approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals and the city council, so the city would have two layers of oversight on any applications before they were given a final OK.
The plan commission had approved it on a 6-0 vote to send it to the council Tuesday.
The council approved the tweak on first reading 3-0. Council President Jim Dazey and member Regan Ford were both absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
The change will be up for second reading on March 1 with a possible third reading and final approval scheduled for March 15.
In other business Tuesday, the council:
• Canceled checks totaling $11,607.32 that have been outstanding for two years or longer.
• Approved a reconciliation of $101.44 of money in the city’s bank account but not reflected in the city’s ledger. Clerk-treasurer Katie Ritchie searched for where the receipts might have been missed but could locate them. The $101.44 will be updated into the city’s financial software to bring it into alignment with the city’s bank statements.
• Approved a rezoning on first reading for 888 Dowling Street from residential to industrial use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.