Boys Soccer DeKalb, Angola draw
ANGOLA — DeKalb and Angola battled to a 1-1 tie Wednesday.
Jace Benson scored off a Nate Fillenwarth assist for the Barons. Keeper Reese Matthews had six saves.
Garrett falls in finale
COLUMBIA CITY — Garrett was defeated 3-0 by Columbia City in its last match of the regular season Thursday.
Girls Soccer Panthers tie South Side
AUBURN — Lakewood Park and Fort Wayne South battled to a 2-2 tie Thursday.
Frannie Talarico and Sabra Harms both had a goal and an assists for the Panthers.
Football
DeKalb freshmen fall
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb’s freshman team lost 32-7 at Huntington North Thursday.
Tegan Irk threw a touchdown pass to Logan Montoya and C.J. Wright kicked the extra point for the Barons (1-4 overall, 0-3 Northeast 8).
Wright, Haiden Lockwood and Damion Miller forced fumbles for the Barons with Wright recovering one. Curtis Cook and Ca’Rell Bellvie had success in the running game for the Barons.
Cross Country DMS teams triumph
WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School’s boys and girls teams defeated Crestview and Norwell Wednesday.
Timothy O’Keefe was first overall in 10:43 for the DeKalb boys, and was followed by Matthias Hefty (10:48) and Will Haupert (10:51) as the Barons went 1-2-3. Braylon Meyer was sixth (12:09) and Isaac Schweitzer was ninth (12:14).
Sarah Maple (12:23) and MeiLin Gentis (12:33) went 1-2 to lead the Baron girls. Other DeKalb scorers were KaiLin Gentis (sixth, 13:12), Samantha Slavin (ninth, 13:25) and Hazel Norton (13th, 13:42).
GMS runners compete
LIGONIER— Garrett Middle School finished its cross country season with its conference meet at West Noble Wednesday night.
In the boys races, the varsity team placed third out of 12 teams and the JV finished third in a field of seven teams.
Leading the way for the varsity was Luke Coffman, who finished fifth in 11:02. Gavin Weller was 10th, followed by Malachi Malcolm at 21st. The top 25 earned a ribbon.
In the JV, Connor Brown was 16th at 13:42 and Aiden Boltz was 18th.
In the girls races, Addison Ebert finished at 11th in 13:02. Zapphoro Buro was first in for the Locomotive JV at 17:59.
Setting personal records were Aiden Boltz, Connor Boltz, Gideon Burgo, Bailey Hedges and Ayla Gilbert.
State qualifiers include Luke Coffman, Gavin Weller, Malachi Malcolm, David Kueber, Carter Demske, Holden Bowser, Elijah Chapman, Addison Ebert and Makenna Malcolm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.