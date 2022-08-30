PREP GIRLS GOLF

DeKalb and Huntington North at Leo (Bridgewater), 4 p.m.

Fairfield and Westview at Angola (Zollner), 4:45 p.m.

East Noble at New Haven, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Fremont at Angola, 4:30 p.m.

East Noble at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Snider, 5:30 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Fremont at Concord (Mich.) Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

PREP UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL

DeKalb at Homestead, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

East Noble at Angola (behind Angola Middle School), 7 p.m. (JV at 6:15 p.m.)

DeKalb at Snider, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Heritage at Eastside, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at FW North Side, 7 p.m.

