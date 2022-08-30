PREP GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb and Huntington North at Leo (Bridgewater), 4 p.m.
Fairfield and Westview at Angola (Zollner), 4:45 p.m.
East Noble at New Haven, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fremont at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
East Noble at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Snider, 5:30 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Fremont at Concord (Mich.) Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
PREP UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL
DeKalb at Homestead, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
East Noble at Angola (behind Angola Middle School), 7 p.m. (JV at 6:15 p.m.)
DeKalb at Snider, 7 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Heritage at Eastside, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at FW North Side, 7 p.m.
