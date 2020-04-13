KENDALLVILLE — If you’re a bluegrass fan, you’ll have to wait until Labor Day to get your fix in Kendallville.
The Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association announced that its typical Memorial Day weekend festival is canceled because of coronavirus.
“It is with sadness I must report that, for the first time in our 43 year existence, the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association has been forced to cancel one of our bluegrass festivals; there will not be a spring bluegrass festival over the Memorial Day weekend at the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville,” the association posted to its Facebook page on Sunday.
“The decision to cancel the festival was not undertaken lightly by the NIBGA board, and we delayed making the decision as long as we thought prudently possible. However, we have now reached the point where we felt we needed to begin focusing on communicating the cancellation rather than on preparing for the festival.”
The festival, which typically draws hundreds to the Noble County Fairgrounds, many of whom camp out for the four-day jam, is being affected by coronavirus restrictions like so many other events.
The event draws attendees from around the Midwest but also the wider nation, potentially introducing a lot of exposure to the county from travelers coming from all over the U.S.
Although not stated outright by the association, attendees at the bluegrass festival typical also typically tend to skew older and coronavirus has proved most dangerous to people who are older and who have underlying health conditions.
“We do not feel, even under the most optimistic of scenarios, that we would be able to hold the event in a manner which would do justice to the great tradition of bluegrass music that we present on our stage. It is our hope that all bands which had planned to appear during the Memorial Day 2020 event will instead appear during Memorial Day 2021. And the good news is that, as I write this, several have already agreed to do so,” the association said.
The bluegrass association indicated it does plan to hold its usual Labor Day weekend festival, although it will continue to monitor COVID-19 information and restrictions regarding large gatherings to decide whether that fall festival can be held.
