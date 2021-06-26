If you are bored and looking for something fun to do, why not look in your own back yard and see what your own home town has to offer?
You might think that there is not much to do in your neck of the woods, but chances are there are bars, restaurants and movie theaters all around you.
If you can look at your home town with the eyes of an outsider, you just might find that there is more nightlife all around you than you realize.
Think Like A Tourist
Start by thinking about the kinds of places you would take a visiting friend. If you had a friend coming in from out of town to spend a week with you, where would you take your buddy?
Make a list of the restaurants you would go to, the bars where you could knock back a few beers, the theaters and clubs where you could see some live music and the movie theaters where you could take in the latest blockbuster.
Once you have your list in hand, you can start to explore your home town with the eyes of an outsider.
Head down to that local nightclub and catch the latest hot band. Seek out an eclectic movie theater and enjoy a few art films. Stroll the local art galleries and museums. Eat in that great local restaurant you heard so much about.
If you take the time to look, chances are you can find something to keep you busy and entertained every night of the week.
Ask The Locals
You can do the same thing when you go on vacation. In fact, exploring new places can be even more fun when you do not have to worry about getting up for work the next day or meeting a rigid schedule.
When you travel, talk to the locals and ask them for their recommendations. If you rely on the guidebooks alone, you could miss out on the best the place has to offer.
By seeking the recommendations of locals, you can find some truly hidden gems, places the guidebook writers might not even know about.
From the theater showing the latest avant-garde play to the concert hall featuring the best in classical music and ballet, you can discover some real hidden treasures on your next vacation if you know where to look.
So whether you are vacationing across the country or spending time in your own home town, open your eyes and look at the world around you.
Chances are you will discover a whole new world — one that was previously hidden but is now revealed in all its nighttime glory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.