PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Sectional first-round games
Class 2A at Westview
Fairfield vs. Bremen, 6 p.m.
Eastside vs. Westview, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A at Garrett
Woodlan vs. Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.
Garrett vs. Concordia, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Bethel at Trine, 5 p.m.
Men, Trine at Heidelberg (Ohio), 7 p.m.
