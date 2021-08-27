Eight people by police arrested Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Carl A. Danning II, 36, of the 1200 block of C.R. 4, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony battery causing bodily injury and intimidation.
• Mannel S. Hernandez, 33, of the 300 block of West Congress Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 900W, Orland, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• James M. Hibbs, 36, of the 100 block of 2nd Street, Wolcottville, arrested in the 800 block of Wohlert Street on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Erick F. Lanier, 55, of the 5600 block of Highway 930, Fort Wayne, arrested on the 00 block of East S.R. 120 on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Rodrick J. McCallum, 39, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Reading, Michigan, arrested on Toledo Street at Wayne Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Jonathan L. Perkins, 32, of the 200 block of East State Street, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony battery causing bodily injury.
• Brittany L. Ritter, 27, of the 2600 block of North C.R. 400W, arrested at home on a charge of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Alice N. Woddard, 39, homeless, arrested on Reed and East Toledo streets, Fremont, on charges of resisting law enforcement and failure to appear in court.
