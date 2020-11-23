Nov. 9

12 traffic stops

8 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

1 funeral detail

1 harassment/intimidation

1 ordinance violation

1 suspicious vehicle

1 driving complaint

13:10 Criminal mischief, Hanna Street at Kirkwood Court

17:39 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street

18:15 Assist fire department, 400 block of North Line Street

21:30 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Line Street

Nov. 10

22 traffic stops

7 special patrols

3 animal investigations

3 assist other agencies

1 warrant service

1 recovered property

1 ordinance violation

1 animal investigation

1 suspicious person

1 alarm

09:29 Assist EMS, 1000 block of East SR 205

13:08 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

15:17 Illegal dumping, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

15:55 Burglary, 200 block of East Jefferson Street

16:05 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

19:07 Intoxicated driver, 200 block of North Westchester Drive

23:01 Fight, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

Nov. 11

21 traffic stops

2 disabled vehicles

2 assist other agencies

5 special patrols

1 animal investigation

1 parking violation

1 suspicious vehicle

12:03 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street

20:54 Suicide/attempt, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

Nov. 12

17 traffic stops

4 assist other agencies

2 VIN inspections

1 disabled vehicle

1 vehicle lockout

1 suspicious vehicle

1 welfare check

05:53 Property damage crash, 800 block of East Business 30

08:31 Property damage crash, 1600 block of South SR 9

11:01 Suicide/attempt, 700 block of West Business 30

12:47 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

14:24 Property damage crash, US 30 at Armstrong Drive

18:32 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

18:42 Suicide/attempt, 900 block of North Blue River Drive

Nov. 13

4 traffic stops

2 special patrols

2 funeral details

2 parking violations

1 assist other agency

1 VIN inspection

1 vehicle lockout

08:02 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of South Main Street

16:31 Burglary, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive

16:40 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:46 Sex crime, 900 block of East Van Buren Street

Nov. 14

7 special patrols

6 traffic stops

3 disabled vehicles

2 assist other agencies

1 parking violation

1 funeral detail

1 citizen assist

1 civil matter

1 welfare check

1 suspicious vehicle

09:39 Assist EMS, Chauncey and Jackson streets

Nov. 15

12 traffic stops

2 special patrols

2 vehicle lockouts

1 disabled vehicle

1 suspicious call

1 alarm

1 driving complaint

1 harassment/intimidation

1 welfare check

02:30 911 hang up on Holden Road

09:34 Assist fire department, 400 block of East Swihart Street

10:10 Traffic hazard, 200 block of East Swihart Street

13:29 Traffic hazard, Chicago and Coesse streets

16:13 Traffic hazard on Jeffery Drive

19:00 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:25 Traffic hazard, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street

20:47 Intoxicated driver, 200 block of North Westchester Drive

Nov. 16

14 traffic stops

3 special patrols

1 suspicious vehicle

1 ordinance violation

1 VIN inspection

1 disabled vehicle

1 vehicle lockout

1 assist other agency

06:04 Property damage crash, 400 block of North Main Street

08:20 Traffic hazard, Main and Spencer streets

15:38 Dangerous animal, 400 block of East Market Street

Nov. 17

6 special patrols

6 traffic stops

4 suspicious vehicles

3 assist other agencies

3 harassment/intimidation calls

1 juvenile investigation

1 vehicle lockout

1 alarm

02:49 Unauthorized control, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive

13:47 Personal injury crash, 700 block of North SR 9

21:42 Verbal disturbance, 1300 block of East SR 205

Nov. 18

18 traffic stops

6 special patrols

3 disabled vehicles

3 ordinance violations

2 welfare checks

2 parking violations

1 animal investigation

15:02 Property damage crash, US 30 at Lincolnway

Nov. 19

18 traffic stops

9 special patrols

4 assist other agencies

1 vehicle lockout

1 disabled vehicle

1 warrant service

1 driving complaint

1 funeral detail

10:31 Property damage crash, 1600 block of South SR 9

15:00 Traffic hazard, Van Buren and Walnut streets

15:16 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

16:10 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

17:49 Property damage crash, 500 block of West Business 30

18:19 Theft from a vehicle, 100 block of East Chicago Street

