Nov. 9
12 traffic stops
8 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
1 funeral detail
1 harassment/intimidation
1 ordinance violation
1 suspicious vehicle
1 driving complaint
13:10 Criminal mischief, Hanna Street at Kirkwood Court
17:39 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street
18:15 Assist fire department, 400 block of North Line Street
21:30 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Line Street
Nov. 10
22 traffic stops
7 special patrols
3 animal investigations
3 assist other agencies
1 warrant service
1 recovered property
1 ordinance violation
1 animal investigation
1 suspicious person
1 alarm
09:29 Assist EMS, 1000 block of East SR 205
13:08 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
15:17 Illegal dumping, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
15:55 Burglary, 200 block of East Jefferson Street
16:05 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
19:07 Intoxicated driver, 200 block of North Westchester Drive
23:01 Fight, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
Nov. 11
21 traffic stops
2 disabled vehicles
2 assist other agencies
5 special patrols
1 animal investigation
1 parking violation
1 suspicious vehicle
12:03 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street
20:54 Suicide/attempt, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
Nov. 12
17 traffic stops
4 assist other agencies
2 VIN inspections
1 disabled vehicle
1 vehicle lockout
1 suspicious vehicle
1 welfare check
05:53 Property damage crash, 800 block of East Business 30
08:31 Property damage crash, 1600 block of South SR 9
11:01 Suicide/attempt, 700 block of West Business 30
12:47 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
14:24 Property damage crash, US 30 at Armstrong Drive
18:32 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
18:42 Suicide/attempt, 900 block of North Blue River Drive
Nov. 13
4 traffic stops
2 special patrols
2 funeral details
2 parking violations
1 assist other agency
1 VIN inspection
1 vehicle lockout
08:02 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of South Main Street
16:31 Burglary, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive
16:40 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:46 Sex crime, 900 block of East Van Buren Street
Nov. 14
7 special patrols
6 traffic stops
3 disabled vehicles
2 assist other agencies
1 parking violation
1 funeral detail
1 citizen assist
1 civil matter
1 welfare check
1 suspicious vehicle
09:39 Assist EMS, Chauncey and Jackson streets
Nov. 15
12 traffic stops
2 special patrols
2 vehicle lockouts
1 disabled vehicle
1 suspicious call
1 alarm
1 driving complaint
1 harassment/intimidation
1 welfare check
02:30 911 hang up on Holden Road
09:34 Assist fire department, 400 block of East Swihart Street
10:10 Traffic hazard, 200 block of East Swihart Street
13:29 Traffic hazard, Chicago and Coesse streets
16:13 Traffic hazard on Jeffery Drive
19:00 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:25 Traffic hazard, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street
20:47 Intoxicated driver, 200 block of North Westchester Drive
Nov. 16
14 traffic stops
3 special patrols
1 suspicious vehicle
1 ordinance violation
1 VIN inspection
1 disabled vehicle
1 vehicle lockout
1 assist other agency
06:04 Property damage crash, 400 block of North Main Street
08:20 Traffic hazard, Main and Spencer streets
15:38 Dangerous animal, 400 block of East Market Street
Nov. 17
6 special patrols
6 traffic stops
4 suspicious vehicles
3 assist other agencies
3 harassment/intimidation calls
1 juvenile investigation
1 vehicle lockout
1 alarm
02:49 Unauthorized control, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive
13:47 Personal injury crash, 700 block of North SR 9
21:42 Verbal disturbance, 1300 block of East SR 205
Nov. 18
18 traffic stops
6 special patrols
3 disabled vehicles
3 ordinance violations
2 welfare checks
2 parking violations
1 animal investigation
15:02 Property damage crash, US 30 at Lincolnway
Nov. 19
18 traffic stops
9 special patrols
4 assist other agencies
1 vehicle lockout
1 disabled vehicle
1 warrant service
1 driving complaint
1 funeral detail
10:31 Property damage crash, 1600 block of South SR 9
15:00 Traffic hazard, Van Buren and Walnut streets
15:16 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
16:10 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
17:49 Property damage crash, 500 block of West Business 30
18:19 Theft from a vehicle, 100 block of East Chicago Street
