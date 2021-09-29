PREP BOYS TENNIS
DeKalb Sectional final, Angola vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.
East Noble Sectional semifinals
Central Noble vs. Westview, 5 p.m.
West Noble vs. East Noble, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Park at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Garrett at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne Fusion at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Westview, 6:30 p.m.
East Noble at Blackhawk Christian, 6:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Angola, 6:45 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Central Noble at Angola, 5 p.m.
Westview at Concord, 5 p.m.
East Noble at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
F.W. South Side at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Columbia City at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Bellmont at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Westview at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.