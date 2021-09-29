PREP BOYS TENNIS

DeKalb Sectional final, Angola vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.

East Noble Sectional semifinals

Central Noble vs. Westview, 5 p.m.

West Noble vs. East Noble, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Lakewood Park at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

Garrett at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne Fusion at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble at Westview, 6:30 p.m.

East Noble at Blackhawk Christian, 6:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Angola, 6:45 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Central Noble at Angola, 5 p.m.

Westview at Concord, 5 p.m.

East Noble at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

F.W. South Side at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Columbia City at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Bellmont at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Westview at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.