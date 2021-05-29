FREMONT — Class 1A third-ranked Fremont opened play in its own 1A baseball sectional with a 10-4 victory over Lakewood Park in a semifinal contest Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles set new single season record for victories with their 23rd win of 2021 and will play Blackhawk Christian in the sectional final Monday at 11 a.m. The old record was 22 wins in 2008.
In the second semifinal Saturday, Fremont (23-6) scored two runs in the top of the second inning and one in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead.
The Panthers got a run back in the bottom of the fourth inning when Corbin White scored as Kayden Kirtley reached on an error.
Then the Eagles broke the game open with five runs in the fifth to take an 8-1 lead. The big hit in the inning was a two-run triple by Kameron Colclasure.
Colclasure was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, the two runs batted in and a stolen base. He was a home run short of the cycle, and was also the starting and winning pitcher. The senior went the first five innings and allowed two runs (one earned), two hits and four walks and struck out 10.
Gabel Pentecost and Nick Miller also doubled for Fremont. Pentecost scored two runs.
Logan Bortner, Ty Chalfant and Gabe Dager had a single apiece for Lakewood Park. White drew two walks and scored a run.
Dager was the starting and losing pitcher for the Panthers, who finished 5-15. He allowed 10 runs (five earned) and eight hits in six innings, walked one and struck out three.
In the first semifinal, Blackhawk Christian beat Bethany Christian 10-2.
The Braves (11-16) answered the Bruins’ two runs in the top of the second inning with three in the bottom half. Blackhawk ran away with five runs in the fourth.
Jake Boyer was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and a walk, two runs scored and two runs batted in for the Braves. Britian Mason had three hits and three RBIs. Callan Wood pitched a complete game victory, allowing an earned run and three hits and striking out nine.
3A Wawasee Sectional
NorthWood 10, W. Noble 0
In Syracuse, the Panthers scored two runs in the first, three in the second and five in the fourth. The game ended in five innings due to the run rule.
Jacob Raasch pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and no walks for NorthWood (20-6). Sergio Lira Ayala had two doubles, a sacrifice fly, two runs and two RBIs.
Chastin Lang and Randy Villanueva each had a hit for the Chargers, who finished 2-23. Villanueva started on the mound and took the loss.
