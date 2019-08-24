A simple way to update the aesthetics, safety and security of an outdoor space is with exterior lighting.
In fact, these are the three main reasons people hire 1B Speciality Lighting, owner and designer Tom Blee said.
Lighting up stairs, pathways and any outdoor obstacles can make getting around easier when the days get shorter.
Customers of Noble County REMC and LaGrange County REMC can participate in an outdoor area lighting program, where for $9.20 per light per month the energy cooperatives will install and maintain a 40W energy-efficient LED outdoor light for the customer, Communications Specialist Kelly Lynch said.
The utilities are currently switching out previously installed bulbs with LED ones, Lynch said, adding almost half have been converted already.
“We’ve also heard from our members that these lights, alongside being more efficient, give a better quality of lighting than the previous bulbs,” Lynch said.
Lighting for most purposes is transitioning to LED, Kendallville Do It Center owner Joel Bolinger said.
This is because of its ability to save energy and last a long time, Blee said.
Another way outdoor lighting can improve safety is by making unwanted guests easier to see.
“People don’t usually mess around a house that’s lit up,” Blee said.
Common options for these types of lights include dusk-to-dawn lights or motion-sensing models, Bolinger said.
Some lights can also be set on timers so the home is illuminated whether residents are home or not.
Outdoor lighting is also commonly used to highlight architectural features of homes as well as landscaping.
Highlighting natural features can add drama because “the plants (and) the trees actually change through the seasons so in the winter it looks different (and) in fall you get the fall colors,” Blee said.
When using outdoor lighting for aesthetics, it is important to consider the “temperature,” or color, of the lighting being used, Blee said.
Many people want a warm white, which would be about 2,700 kelvin (the scale used to measure light temperature and color), he said. Though the earliest LEDs were usually bright white with a temperature of 5,000 to 7,000 kelvin, newer models are available in warmer colors.
On the other hand, brighter white light, around 3,000 to 3,500 kelvin, can help white houses or stonework really stand out, Blee said.
Whatever temperature a homeowner decides, the most important thing is to keep it consistent, he added.
“That’s probably the biggest mistake people make right now is they mix color temperatures…and it looks silly,” Blee said.
