HUNTERTOWN — The defense left East Noble for a short time, but the Knights got back to it to keep their season going.
An 11-point run in just more than 3 1/2 minutes to start the fourth quarter allowed DeKalb to wipe out a nine-point Knights lead, but East Noble did not allow another point by the Barons the rest of the way and recovered for a 44-40 win in the opener of the Class 4A sectional at Carroll Tuesday.
“Defensively we were really good and that’s what won us the game,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said. “We have to clean some stuff up offensively if we want to make this a little longer season, win Friday and move on to Saturday.”
Six-foot-six Hunter Kline had 18 points, including a three at the third-quarter buzzer to make it 38-29 East Noble. Freshman Mason Treesh added 12. Those two and Nathan Bowker all hit two threes.
Caden Pettis scored a game-high 20 for DeKalb and Alex Leslie scored 10 — six in DeKalb’s fourth-quarter surge — for the Barons.
Treesh hit East Noble’s two biggest shots driving into the lane, the second one putting East Noble ahead for good at 42-40 with 1:29 left. Kline’s last basket gave the Knights a little cushion.
“Pettis is a really good player, a three-level scorer,” Durnell said. “He did a good job using mismatches and getting to his spots. We did a good job on their other guys and that’s what won us the game.
“Mason Treesh was really good. He’s a freshman being asked to start in the sectional. He had some big-time buckets down the stretch. Nathan Bowker got hot early and Hunter Kline was really good down the stretch as well.”
Missed scoring chances were the undoing of DeKalb, coach Marty Beasley felt.
“Bunnies are what cost us the game,” Beasley said. “We were 16-of-31 from two and a lot of those were point-blank.
“We had some fight and we gave ourselves a chance. Alex got into aggressive mode there.”
Parker Smith started the comeback with a three, then consecutive buckets by Leslie got DeKalb even in the fourth quarter. A score by Pettis had DeKalb in front 40-38 and prompted a Knights timeout with 4:22 to go.
“We have three seniors (Leslie, Smith and Donnie Wiley). They’re good kids and they’re going to go on to great things,” Beasley said.
