FRIDAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastside at Edgerton, Ohio, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northrop at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Fremont, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

PREP WRESTLING

DeKalb at Homestead Invitational, 9 a.m.

Angola at Goshen Super Duals, 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lakeland at Leo, 10 a.m.

Concord at Angola, 4:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Garrett, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastside at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Angola at Wawasee, 6 p.m.

Bethany Christian at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Canterbury, 6 p.m.

East Noble at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Garrett, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Trine at Ohio Northern, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY

Women, Trine at Massachusetts-Boston, 12 p.m.

Men, Buffalo State at Trine, 5 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.