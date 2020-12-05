LIGONIER — Garrett, Prairie Heights and Central Noble all went 5-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference Super Dual Saturday at West Noble High School.
Fremont and Lakeland both went 3-2 on the day. The host Chargers and West Noble were 2-3. Westview and Churubusco were 1-4. Eastside was 0-4, and Fairfield lost all five of their conference dual meets.
The Railroaders beat West Noble 81-0, Lakeland 69-9, Fairfield 84-0, Fremont 59-15 and Westview 71-9.
Eight Garrett wrestlers went 5-0 on the day: Colton Weimer, Hayden Brady, Kane McCormack, Tanner McMain, Wayne Wells, Chandler Minnich, Kamren Pelmear and Doug Merriman. Jack O’Connor was all four of his matches.
Four Railroaders compiled 4-1 records: Keegan McComb, Sebastian Smith, Mathew William and Gage Camp. Brayden Baker went 3-2.
The Panthers defeated Eastside 71-6, Churubusco 60-19, West Noble 60-18, Fairfield 75-6 and Westview 72-6.
Eight Prairie Heights wrestlers went undefeated on the day. Five Panther wrestlers had 4-1 records.
The Cougars won over Angola 42-33, Westview 54-30, Fremont 48-27, Churubusco 57-18 and Eastside 60-24.
Fremont had wins over Churubusco (45-24), West Noble (54-30) and Fairfield 54-30). The Lakers defeated Fairfield 51-22, Eastside 42-28 and Churubusco 42-33. Lakeland lost to West Noble 38-36.
The Chargers won in a tiebreaker over Angola after they were tied at 42.
The Hornets beat Fairfield 41-36 and topped Westview 27-24.
Churubusco beat the Hornets 42-24. Westview defeated Eastside 36-30.
