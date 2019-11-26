BUTLER — New girls basketball coach Mike Lortie is no stranger to Eastside basketball.
After seven seasons as an assistant coach with the boys team, he steps over to the girls program this fall, and hopes to lead the Blazers to success.
The Blazers’ winning approach has included turning defense into offense.
“We started off by talking about being really good teammates,” Lortie said in a preseason interview about his expectations. “Teamwork is important, and when you have to fight through adversity, teammates become really important.
“I’m trying to get them acclimated to what I expect on a daily basis and go from there,” he said. “They’ve had three head coaches in three years. There’s a lot of changes coming their way, but they’ve done a great job with it so far.”
That approach has paid off thus far. Through four games played Nov. 19, Eastside is off to a 4-0 start, with wins over Adams Central, Blackhawk, Fremont and Leo. In three of those wins, a different player has led the Blazers in scoring.
In preparing for the season, Lortie said he and the players talked about the importance of going about their business every day in practice.
“I feel if you go about your business the right way in practice, that makes the game nights a little bit more fun,” he said. “Preparation’s going to be real important. We scout a lot and we want to make sure we’re prepared for our opponents.”
Last team’s team was relatively young when it came to varsity experience in compiling a 6-16 record. Four of those losses were by three points or less.
Lortie inherits a team with two seniors plus some juniors and sophomores who gained experience last year for former coach Nate Young.
Junior Sullivan Kessler was the team’s leading scorer a year ago with 212 points.
“I want to be a little bit more up-tempo on offense,” Lortie said. “I want to get up and down the floor a little more, and we’re going to defend.
“Offensively, I’d like to get up and down the floor a little quicker than we have in the past and try to generate some more offense that way.”
In addition to Kessler, among Eastside’s returnees are seniors MacKensie Rieke (7.1 points per game, 29 three-point field goals) and Paige Graber, junior Allyson King and sophomore Skyelar Kessler.
King opened the season with a 17-point performance against Adams Central and added 11 against Leo. Rieke led the team with 16 points against Blackhawk and 15 against Leo. Sullivan Kessler netted 19 in the Fremont victory.
Juniors Jaiden Baker and Taylor Richards and sophomore Haleigh Liberty have shown to be reliable players at both ends of the floor coming off the bench thus far.
“Everybody I’ve had through fall workouts and conditioning has been working their tails off,” Lortie said of his players. “I can work with anybody that wants to work as hard as they have. I’m very proud of them.”
Eastside will play in the four-team South Adams Classic Dec. 28. Along with the host Starfires and Blazers, participating teams include Blackhawk and Delta.
The Blazers will host Central Noble Jan. 14 in an opening round contest of the Northeast Corner Conference tournament. The Eastside-Central Noble winner would play the winner of West Noble and Garrett in the quarter-finals Jan. 15.
Eastside is in the seven-team Class 2A Sectional 36 field at Bluffton. That grouping includes Adams Central, Bluffton, Canterbury, Churubusco, South Adams and Whitko.
Eastside’s next home game is Tuesday, Dec. 3 against Woodlan.
