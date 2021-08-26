LAOTTO — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle accident on S.R. 3 early Thursday morning.
Nolan Ogle, 17, of Fort Wayne was traveling north on S.R. 3 in the area of C.R. 68 when his vehicle was struck causing it to roll over. Ogle suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Ogle’s 2012 Toyota Camry was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Express driven by Anton Tapper, 48, of Fort Wayne. Tapper was stopped at the intersection of C.R. 68 and S.R. 3 when he entered the lane of travel striking Ogle’s vehicle on the front passenger side.
The collision caused Ogle’s vehicle to begin to roll into the median before it came to rest on its side.
Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.
The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by the LaOtto Fire Department, Jeff’s Towing, Indiana State Police and Parkview EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.