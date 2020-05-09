West Noble AD Tom recounts COVID-19 fight
LIGONIER — Tom Schermerhorn doesn’t remember a lot from being hospitalized with COVID-19.
What the West Noble High School athletic director does remember, though, are those who helped him while he was fighting for his life.
Even though his first week in the hospital is blank in his memory, he remembers the nurse who took him in and comforted him at a time when his family couldn’t. And despite not remembering difficulty breathing while aided by a ventilator, Schermerhorn recalls his doctors’ smiles under their masks.
Those kind gestures added up for Schermerhorn, who recovered from COVID-19 over 37 days.
That recovery isn’t over yet, though.
“I’m just scratching the surface on trying to figure out getting my strength back,” he said. His doctors say it might take somewhere around two or three months until he feels anywhere close to normal.
Mass COVID-19 testing starts in Angola
ANGOLA — Testing for COVID-19 at the National Guard Armory, 904 Williams St., began last week, with testing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
People must first register by either signing up online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. Those being tested must be Indiana residents and they will be required to show a photo identification card.
Angola was among 20 sites opening for testing last week. A total of 50 testing sites are going to be established through OptumServe Health Service.
Testing is available for symptomatic people, people who had close contacts with someone who had COVID-19 and residents of congregant residential areas. No one will be charged for testing, and insurance is not a requirement.
Miller Poultry resumes after one-day shutdown
ORLAND — Miller Poultry resumed production Tuesday after a one-day shutdown as a precautionary measure while awaiting COVID-19 testing results for its employees, the company announced.
As it turned out, 136 out of 791 employees tested were positive for COVID-19, the company announced Wednesday morning.
“It is also important to recognize that well over 85% of these positives were asymptomatic prior to testing and still today are having no clinical symptoms,” said the management team at Miller.
“This shows that the many preventative measures that were put in place weeks ago along with the additional PPE are working,” the Miller statement said.
Two jailed after chase, shots fired at officer
LIGONIER — A car chase Wednesday night resulting in shots fired at a police officer ended in two arrests.
Driver Nicholas T. Slabach, 23, and passenger Kyla J Slabach, 22, were arrested — Nicholas on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness with a firearm, and Kyla on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement.
At approximately 7:22 p.m., the pair began to flee from police in Kendallville. A Ligonier Police officer found them, still driving, just north of Ligonier. At one point during the pursuit, the pair exited their car, and Nicholas fired four shots at a police officer.
The Slabachs ran away on foot, but were apprehended roughly a mile to a mile-and-a -half from where they shot at the officer, Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer said.
Noble County fair board struggling amid pandemic
KENDALLVILLE — With the Noble County Fairgrounds empty due to COVID-19, the income line in its checkbook is also empty.
With questions about whether the Noble County Community Fair will even happen this year, and with little aid available from programs aimed at workers and businesses, the coronavirus pandemic is inflicting serious damage to the Noble County Community Fair Corp.
For a nonprofit organization that exists to hosts events and makes almost all of its revenue from rentals and admissions and fees to its annual county fair, revenue for the fair board has essentially dried up.
In April, the fairground had expenses of about $5,000 to cover, but due to the previous stay-at-home order and ongoing restrictions barring large gatherings and public events, the fair board lost $10,000 in rental income.
Angola cancels July 4 festivities
ANGOLA — In what Mayor Richard Hickman calls the “toughest decision so far” the decision has been made to cancel all Fourth of July festivities for the city of Angola, including the parade, all festivities at Commons Park and the fireworks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that this is a great celebration that everyone loves, including us,” said Hickman’s Facebook post. “But it takes a lot of planning and preparation ahead of time to make it happen with many volunteers. It would put hundreds of people in close proximity to each other, increasing the risk and possibility of the virus spreading to all who attend.”
June auction to sell military memorabilia
AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers is preparing to sell an extensive collection of World War II artifacts, uniforms and memorabilia at its inaugural Americana Festival & Auction.
More than 1,500 lots will be offered without reserve through live and online bidding from June 11-14 at Kruse Plaza in Auburn.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the J. Kruse Education Center, a nonprofit organization.
The items for sale represent part of the collection the owners of Kruse Plaza acquired when they purchased the former National Military History Center in December 2018.
The auction lineup includes a Dodge WC57 Command Car, assigned to the 3rd Army motor pool during World War II and built especially for Gen. George Patton.
Welcome to the discussion.
