KENDALLVILLE — Amid ongoing advice to avoid large gatherings to help prevent spread of illnesses, Kendallville Public Library is reminding residents that it has the ability to deliver books and materials to patrons.
Many libraries offer a service called “homebound delivery,” but the Kendallville Public Library is flexible enough to deliver library materials to anyone who would simply prefer to stay at home.
The Kendallville Public Library has been offering “Doorstep Delivery” since January 2019. It’s available to anyone within the library’s service district, who can’t make it to the library. It’s not only available to those with health concerns that keep them homebound, but it’s open to anyone who can’t, or even doesn’t want, to come into the library.
The recent news of a positive COVID-19 case in Noble County has renewed the need for home delivery service, minimizing the contact that the public has with each other. While the Kendallville Public Library regularly cleans and disinfects all materials and surfaces throughout the building, there are plenty of people who understandably would rather remain out of public spaces.
To participate in this service, patrons can simply complete the form online at bit.ly/KPLDoorstepDelivery, or call 343-2017 to provide information over the phone.
Patrons can request anything in the library’s regular collection (excludes newly-acquired books and DVDs). The staff has even delivered large art prints and a phone disinfectant device. Once the request has been submitted, the library staff will provide a date and approximate time of delivery, and will take the items to the patron’s home or apartment.
Here are a few guidelines:
• This service is available for patrons with Kendallville Public Library cards (prefix 27516) living in the KPL service area, which includes Kendallville, Rome City, Wayne Township, Orange Township and a small portion of Allen Township.
• Delivery is available up to two times per month per household.
• The library will provide check out receipts, but the patron is responsible for monitoring due dates and renewing items if needed.
• Library staff can't leave the requested items at the door, and will attempt to re-deliver only once.
• Loan periods are two weeks for all items.
Doorstep Delivery at the Kendallville Public Library was modeled after a similar service from the LaPorte County Public Library.
