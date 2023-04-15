Suspect dies following 10 1/2-hour standoff in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — After 10 1/2 hours, police officers from across northeast Indiana successfully apprehended a gunman who opened fire from Drake Terrace Apartments Wednesday night, spraying hundreds of rounds from a high-powered rifle at police and into the nearby neighborhood.
The shooter has been identified as Michael P. Emmons, 60, according to Noble County Coroner Lisa Strebig.
Emmons died in an ambulance shortly after he was apprehended from injuries sustained during the standoff. Despite the lengthy siege and gunfire that residents described as sounding like a war zone, no one was injured except for the gunman.
Indiana State Police are continuing the investigation into what led to the explosion of gunfire in the apartment complex located off Drake Road between S.R. 3 and Weston Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Police said Emmons fired from his second-floor apartment for about 90 minutes, spraying bullets from what police described as a “high-powered assault rifle.” Emmons fired at officers, fired randomly out of the apartment and fired at police drones working the scene before the gunfire ceased around 9 p.m.
It took police until 6:05 a.m. Thursday morning to successfully take Emmons into custody as officers took a slow and cautious approach to the standoff — using SWAT teams and heavy equipment to tear open the side of the Berry Lane apartment building and maneuver drones inside to ascertain Emmons’ location and assess the situation.
Hundreds of officers from numerous northeast Indiana departments swarmed into Kendallville Wednesday night to assist, including multiple SWAT teams and equipment from around the region.
Agencies assisting at the scene were the Indiana State Police from the Fort Wayne Post, ISP Bremen Post and Special Operations Division, Kendallville Police Department, Auburn Police Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Avilla Police Department, Ligonier Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Kendallville Fire Department, Parkview EMS and the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, according to state police.
The city was rocked by the sound of gunfire from about 7:30-9 p.m. as Emmons unloaded a barrage from his apartment. The shots could be heard in Kendallville more than a mile away. Sporting events at East Noble High School were suddenly canceled and athletes and attendees were ushered into the building to shelter in place at the outbreak of the gunfire.
Police were under fire from the moment they arrived at Drake Terrace.
Region receives nearly $10 million for road projects
FORT WAYNE — The six-county area will pick up nearly $10 million in grant dollars to help with road repairs thanks to the latest disbursement from the state’s Community Crossings grant program.
Twelve county highway departments and municipalities were awarded grants in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley and Allen counties for a grand total of $9,945,787.25.
That included eight maximum $1 million grants to communities in the northeast corner.
The state handed out a grand total of $133.4 million in its first grant award of 2023, with 224 cities, towns and counties receiving funding. Since being created in 2016, the program has provided more than $1.27 billion in grants.
The local total grant award this spring was similar to the December 2022 award cycle, when local counties received about $10.4 million.
This time around, the Indiana Department of Transportation dished out several max awards, with $1 million grants going to Allen County, Churubusco, Fort Wayne, Fremont, Noble County, Steuben County, Topeka and Whitley County.
The other four grants awarded included $753,357.75 for Albion, $550,429.50 for Woodburn, $450,000 for Ashley and $192,000 to Cromwell.
The state typically holds two annual calls for projects in Community Crossings, with a spring and fall disbursement. Communities can receive up to $1 million per calendar year, either all in one shot or in two separate awards adding up to the max.
Smaller rural counties and municipalities under 10,000 residents get 75% grant dollars for a 25% match, while larger communities receive the money on a 50/50 split.
“Safe, modern infrastructure at the local level makes Indiana’s transportation network stronger,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. “Partnering with locals on these projects is something INDOT looks forward to each year. The hard work and dedication of local entities to secure these funds and make improvements in their communities does not go unnoticed.”
Auburn approves primary plats for two housing developments
AUBURN — The Auburn Plan Commission gave primary plat approval Tuesday to two housing developments that will bring over 170 new residential units to the city.
The Fieldstone development on C.R. 36A, west of Indiana Avenue, will include 26 duplex units and 15 town houses.
Watson Estates, on the city’s far west side, will bring 131 new housing units to the city. It will also see the extension of Lenora Lane to C.R. 19, allowing residents another entrance into the commercial businesses along Smaltz Way.
A primary plat request for the Speed Subdivision development on the south end of Ley Drive by Walmart was tabled until the May 9 meeting as developers work to finalize their plans.
The commission also approved the development plan for Belle Tire, which will be part of the Auburn Crossing development on the west end of S.R. 8.
Belle Tire will construct a 9,800-square-foot building on the north side of Cindy Street on the former Ponderosa property. Auburn Crossing will also include a new Verizon Wireless location, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Texas Roadhouse, along with an additional restaurant and two proposed hotels.
Belle Tire will bring 25 jobs to the community.
MSD, Angola Fire Department teaming up for new class
ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Angola Fire Department are starting a graduation pathway for students in the area, not just from Angola High School.
Students who successfully complete the course will be employable in firefighting service in Indiana.
The course is free, and it will allow the students to earn high school and college credits.
The program runs in an effort to find a local solution to nationwide firefighters and first responder shortage, Angola Fire Department Battalion Chief Erich Kaiser said.
“We were trying to come up with ways to solve our problem on a local level, even though it’s a national problem of having an emergency shortage and emerging services, we were coming up with ways that we could do this locally,” Kaiser said.
“If you’ve got a kid as a senior in high school, and he’s not sure what he wants to do in his life, and maybe he’s not a college student, he doesn’t want to go to college — this is an opportunity for them to be a productive member of society,” Angola Fire Chief Doug Call said.
The course will start Aug. 6, and it will include four components: hazardous materials awareness and hazardous materials operations, state certifications of firefighter 1 & 2 and emergency medical responder.
MSD and Angola Fire Department have already identified nine students willing to participate in the course through a series of meetings in December last year. The goal is to enroll 15 students in total. To reach that, the MSD is reaching out to the Fremont, Hamilton and Prairie Heights schools.
The course will be held at Angola Training Center on 306 W. Mill St. and Auburn Fire Department training facility for the students to have access to live simulators.
Ligonier Mayor Fisel enters hospice care
LIGONIER — Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel vowed Monday to continue her valiant battle with cancer, but her health has taken a turn for the worse, according to a city official.
“She returned home on Friday (April 7) from an extended stay in the hospital,” said Ligonier Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer, who provided the update with the mayor’s blessing on Tuesday afternoon. “She has been put on hospice care for pain management.”
Fisel, who recently turned 82, publicly announced she was battling cancer again in April 2022, noting at that time the cancer had claimed part of her tongue and multiple lymph nodes, so the fight has been going on a year-plus at this point.
“She would appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers as she goes through this time of illness,” Shearer said.
Fisel announced in December that she would not be seeking a fifth term in office. Her current term ends on Dec. 31, 2023.
“Had it not been for the medical thing, I still would have stepped down,” she said in announcing her decision in December 2022 not to seek re-election. “I would not have continued even without that, but I am going to get through that and I’m hoping to be able to get back in the office and finish my last year and be able to continue and complete some things we have in the works right now.”
Fisel, a business owner turned politician, was first elected mayor in 2007.
Fisel oversaw periods of economic growth, with Ligonier boasting a sizable and thriving industrial park employing thousands daily. Ligonier draws a lot of commuter work but hasn’t been able to capture many of those workers as new residents, although that’s something that’s been a priority to change.
In recent years, she has been working to position Ligonier for new growth, with the city taking on several large annexes in the last five years to open up ground for new development, primarily south of U.S. 6 along U.S. 33/S.R. 5, with plans for new residential, commercial and industrial ground.
Ligonier has also opened and developed its Park Meadow subdivision near Kenney Park, giving the city new residential growth when most other communities in the county had little-to-no buildable lots.
Ligonier also picked up state grants to help modernize its water system, captured development of a major apartment complex along the river, received Regional Cities funding to establish the Strawberry Valley Cultural Trail system and became the “City of Murals” with more than three dozen throughout the city.
A new fire station has opened in Ligonier as well.
“I feel like I’ve been mayor since ’08 and I feel that we have made a whole lot of improvement in the city,” Fisel said in December. “We have a whole lot of projects that we completed that people didn’t think we could get completed. I’ve got projects in the works right now that are pretty much the same, people thought we couldn’t do it.”
