While many Americans are registered to vote, some are still hesitant to participate.
The primary reason people head to the election polls is to express that they are for or against an issue or candidate. However, before filling out a ballot, voters must register to ensure their voices can be heard.
Fortunately, there are numerous ways Americans can register and confirm that they are legitimate voters. Registration laws may vary by state, so it’s imperative to check with your local officials before Election Day. Whether you are preparing for your first vote or are an active participant, it’s essential to ensure you are legally registered to avoid disappointment at the polls.
How to Register
If you have never registered to vote, make the 2020 election your chance to express yourself. Check out these easy ways to become eligible, as recommended by the Official Guide to Government Information and Services.
• Register online. The organization states that this option is available in 39 states plus the District of Columbia.
• Fill out the National Mail Voter Registration Form. This can be downloaded at usa.gov/register-to-vote. Complete the document and mail it to the location listed for your state; don’t forget to sign.
• Ask local leaders for guidance regarding states and territories with different registration procedures.
Keep in mind that every state, except North Dakota, requires voters to register. Depending on the location, the registration deadline could be as much as a month before the election.
Confirm You’re Registered
In addition to checking with your local voting office, you can easily confirm that your registration status online. Simply visit www.nass.org/can-I-vote, to check your status, find a polling place and apply for absentee or early voting.
The service, offered by the National Association of Secretaries of State, is provided to ensure Americans take advantage of the individual right to vote.
Why You Should Vote
If you’re on the fence about visiting a polling place this election, consider these reasons to register and vote, as suggested by the organization Nonprofit VOTE.
• Most communities that vote get more attention from candidates and officeholders.
• Vote for your children’s future as those under 18 are unable to do so.
• Fewer than 100 votes decide many elections.
• Vote for issues specific to your location like health care access, affordable housing and school funding.
