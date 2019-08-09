“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For anyone who asks receives and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be open.” Matthew chapter 7:7-8 ESV
Last weekend, it was a very dark weekend for me personally: I officiated a funeral of someone who I was close with for many years, and then with the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, my heart grieved. I know that this is not compassion fatigue, something which most caregivers go through from time to time. It is more being able to identify with Jesus when he was entering the city of Jerusalem as he was getting ready to be crucified, knowing that the city’s destruction was at hand. And in 70 A.D., that destruction took place.
As I look at the United States and all of the division that is taking place in almost every aspect of the nation — the realms of politics, society, religion/faith, the social economical society and a whole host of others — I arguably say that we are no longer “one nation, under God, indivisible.” We have become that nation that is divisible in all manners.
The reason why I chose this particular scripture is because of what I hear on the news when crowds are chanting “Do something,” when I see finger-pointing and finding everyone else to blame for what is taking place, as we love to look for a fall guy to blame it on and turned a blind eye to the real issues at hand: the demoralization of values/ethics/morals, the disintegration of the family unit, the absenteeism of the father figure in the home, and the isolation that has come from social media/electronics as more and more people turn to these instead of sitting down having face-to-face conversations with one another. We have become a society where everybody’s right in their own eyes and everybody else is wrong. We have become a nation which no longer works on unification and finds win-win situations for the crisis is that we face, but we’ve become a nation where it’s easier to promote hatred and the justification of that hatred more so than the justification of love and compassion to those individuals who have been forever outcast for whatever reason. Yes, mental health issues are part of the problem and this seriously needs to be addressed on every level by everyone, not just the mental health field, but mental health issues in the home, in the church, in the public society. We have to address the substance abuse epidemic that is taking place: not just opioids, but meth, the legalization of marijuana and other drugs such as magic mushroom and such. We have to address the lack of discipline in the family because everybody is afraid to set boundaries that are clear and distinct for their children, which allows no boundaries that will help today’s youth to understand the limits that should be in place for social morality.
People are not asking for help, they demand their way. People are not seeking to find solutions and are not looking to find ways of working together as we once did decades ago. Nobody is going to each other’s door to get to know each other as neighbors and friends, but is building up fences of suspicion around their hearts. In short, does America really want a solution for today’s issues?
You might be saying to yourself, “What can one person do?” The answer is simple: a great deal if they choose to. Although we hear a great deal of the tragedies that are taking place in the nation, there is a great deal of greatness and goodness that is taking place in each and every community around us, yet nobody reports about. Nobody reports about the countless men and women of every walk of life — regardless of the gender, faith, sexuality, economical status, race or ethnicity — who raise enough young men and young women/young boys and young girls with a sense of decency, compassion and love toward one another. You take note after every single tragedy and crisis that we have seen in the last 19 years, it is always followed up by an outpouring of love towards the victims and their families, of communities coming together and rising enough to make a difference to try to not only heal from the different issues, but to also better them so that no one else will ever have to go through these again within their community, God willing.
I am frequently asked by those who I know what can we do. My counsel is this, and I share this with you now in hopes that you will follow my lead: make a difference in your world. You have the power and the ability to change a life with simple acts of kindness. That simple act of kindness could give somebody the sense of belonging and acceptance, sometimes for the first time in their life. That is life changing. You can teach those who are close to you the proper way of loving one another and of reaching out in love and concern to the world around you. You may not ever make it on Time’s man/woman of the year cover, but you can and will make it into that heart whose life you have changed.
I want to hear from you; the reader. In what ways are you making a difference in the world around you? Or are you one who needs to have somebody step aside and be by your side? In either case email me at pastorjohnboy@netscape.net and let’s make a difference together. I am asking, I am seeking, and I am knocking. Will you respond?
