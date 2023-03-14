TODAY
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Northfield at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Cornell (Iowa) at Trine, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Adrian at Trine, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
COLLEGE TENNIS
Men, Manchester at Trine, 4 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Churubusco at Heritage, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
Mary Hardin Baylor (Tex.) at Trine, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Division III national semifinals
At Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne
Christopher Newport (Va.) vs. Swarthmore, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Union (Ohio) vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.