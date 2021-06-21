INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb FFA attended the 92nd Indiana FFA State Convention from June 14-17.
Indiana FFA is composed of approximately 210 FFA chapters with more than 12,600 members across the state.
Twenty-six DeKalb FFA members competed in a total of 23 individual, partner and team contests. The contests ranged from Career Development Events focusing on students’ future interests in agricultural content and teamwork to Leadership Development Events focusing on students’ abilities to develop critical thinking skills and effective decision-making skills, to Agriscience research, where students focus on the scientific principles to solve complex problems.
Twelve students were awarded the Hoosier Degree, which shows a student’s dedication to agricultural work, community service and FFA involvement on the district and sState levels.
DeKalb’s state-winning Ag Sales team and all winning agriscience projects will advance to the National FFA Convention in October.
Results for DeKalb FFA Members
Leadership Development Events:
Leadership Ambassador —Sydney Hefty, second at state
Ag Sales Presentation — Sydney Hefty, fourth at state
Discovery Animal Science Demonstration — Isaiah Hefty, fourth at state
Freshman Extemporaneous — Isaac Schweitzer, fourth at state.
Ag Mechanics Demonstration — Michael Kennedy and Sawyer Maldeney, top 12
Freshman Creed — Matthias Hefty, top 12
Discovery Nat. Resources Demonstration — Carson Carpenter and Evan VanAuken, top 12
Plant & Soil Demonstration — Jasmine Neuman and Addie Towle, top 12
Quiz Bowl — Matthias Hefty, Logen Brand, Isaac Schweitzer and Olivia Rigby, top 12
Career Development Events:
Ag Sales — Sydney Hefty, Matthias Hefty, Isaac Schweitzer, Nate Fillenwarth, state winners and national qualifiers
Agricultural Education CDE — Abby Garrett-Kennedy, top 12
Agribusiness Management — Logen Brand, Carlie Taylor, Nate Fillenwarth, state participants
Food Science — Olivia Rigby, Lydia Bennett, Natalie Schultis, Abby Garrett-Kennedy, state participant
Vet Science — Carlie Taylor, Kalyn Heffley, Dawn Burch and Bridget Dunn, state participants
Agricultural Mechanics - Matthew Beckman, Michael Kennedy, Lucas LaRowe and Sawyer Maldeney, state participant
Agricultural Mechanics — Zach Harris, Isaac Garrison, Evan Chorpenning and Gabe Kennedy, state participant
Agriscience Research:
Animal Systems, Division 3 — Nate Fillenwarth, first
Animal Systems, Division 6 — Carlie Taylor and Kalyn Heffley, first
Plant Systems, Division 3 — Olivia Rigby, first
Power Systems, Division 3 — Matthias Hefty, first
Power Systems, Division 4 — Isaac Schweitzer and Logen Brand, first
Power Systems, Division 5 — Sydney Hefty, first
Power Systems, Division — Matthew Beckmann and Lucas LaRowe, second
Hoosier Degree Recipients:
Kenna Close, Lucas Days, Colton Eads, Haylee Harvey, Kalyn Heffley, Michael Kennedy, Lucas LaRowe, Brady Prosser, Atticus Refner, Madison Schultis, Carlie Taylor, Alexis Wall.
