WATERLOO — Leo relied on the passing game of sophomore Jackson Barbour on Friday to propel the Lions to 8-1 heading into sectionals. Leo defeated DeKalb 42-19 to close out the regular season.
Barbour threw for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 7-of-14 passing on the road. He connected with receivers Peyton Wall and Peyton McHale in the second quarter to put the Lions up 21-7 at halftime, following a 14-yard touchdown run by McHale in the first quarter. The Barons led only once in the game after scoring on the ground with 2:49 left in the first quarter.
Wall also scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Owen Lantz ran one in with 2:46 left to play. Wall had the final score of the night, putting a DeKalb onside kick into the end zone on a 50-yard return.
Wall earned a team-high 50 rushing yards on 14 carries, and Cameron Livingston led the receiver corps with 59 yards on three receptions. Wall also had an interception in the win, while GT Baker racked up 10 tackles.
The Lions will face Angola (4-5) in the opening round of the Leo sectional Friday. When the two teams met in the regular season, Leo defeated the Hornets 33-13.
If they win Friday’s game, the Lions will face either Wawasee (2-7) or Northwood (6-3).
