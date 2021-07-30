LANSING, Mich. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps gave up a lead late in losing to the Lansing Lugnuts 6-3 Thursday night at Jackson Field.
The TinCaps scored all of their runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead. Ethan Skender singled home a run, then scored on Reinaldo Ilarraza’s two-run triple to center.
The Lugnuts cut the deficit in half with a run in the seventh, then erupted for four runs in the bottom of the eighth off Fort Wayne reliever Austin Smith (2-3). Lansing had five hits in the inning, including three doubles. A TinCap throwing error also helped the Lugnuts.
Moises Lugo had a nice start for the TinCaps, allowing an earned run on four hits with two walks, while striking out five.
Skender had three hits for Fort Wayne, including a triple, and stole a base. Grant Little had a single, drew two walks and stole a base.
The TinCaps will take on the Lugnuts today at 7:05 p.m. near Michigan’s State Capitol building.
