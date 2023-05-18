COVID, flu vaccines available
AUBURN — The Indiana State Department of Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic in Auburn.
The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1601 S. Wayne St., Auburn.
This clinic has bivalent Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 and up, bivalent Moderna vaccine for ages 12 and up, and the flu vaccine for ages 3 to 64. Walk-ins welcome.
