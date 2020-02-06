WEST LAFAYETTE — The Indiana Forage Council will hold its annual meeting and seminar Feb. 27 at 4:30 p.m. at the William H. Daniel Turfgrass Research & Diagnostic Center, 1340 Cherry Lane, West Lafayette.
Three speakers are scheduled for the event:
• Rodney Hufford, a third-generation farmer from Middlefork Meadows Farm in Clinton County, will speak about the grazing rotation and incorporation of perennial forages used on his family farm.
• Dean Gangwer, an Indiana Master Cattleman and owner of Gangwer Farms in Carroll County, runs a diverse farm operation and will discuss how he has developed his pastures for his beef enterprise.
• Shelby Gruss, an agronomy Ph.D. student and first-place recipient of the Emerging Scientist Competition at the 2020 American Forage and Grassland Conference, also will present. Gruss will discuss her research regarding an experimental brown midrib sorghum-sudangrass, which does not produce prussic acid, a concern when sorghum tissue is damaged by freezing and extreme drought.
Keith Johnson, agronomy professor and event organizer, said the annual meeting offers a valuable setting to exchange experiences and best practices.
“This event offers an opportunity for farmers, educators, researchers and agribusiness personnel to discuss trends in forage practices while acquainting themselves with each other and significant forage research coming out of Purdue,” Johnson said.
The cost of participating in the evening, which includes a meal, is $20. All participants must RSVP to Johnson at johnsonk@purdue.edu by Feb. 20. For more information visit https://indianaforage.org/upcoming-events/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.