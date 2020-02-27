BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School seniors Payton Moore and Kaya Crone will continue cheerleading in college. Moore signed with Huntington University Monday while Crone committed to Trine University.
“I never thought I would get the opportunity to cheer in college,” Moore said. “I’m excited.
“I’m looking forward to making new friends and further developing persistence and determination.”
Moore will study elementary and special education at Huntington. She was encouraged to try out for cheerleading squad during a campus visit.
Crone is also excited about her opportunity to cheer at Trine.
“It’s her passion,” Prairie Heights cheerleading coach Amy Moore said of what cheerleading means to Crone. “She was diehard set on going to Trine.
