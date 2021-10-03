25 years ago
• DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Kevin Wallace and Circuit Court Judge Paul Cherry spoke with the Indiana Commission on Courts in an effort to ease their caseload burden. The judges asked the commission to recommend to the General Assembly an additional court for DeKalb County. Officials from St. Joseph County also attended the meeting to request two additional magistrates. No action was taken on either request. State Rep. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, was working with the DeKalb County judges in the hopes of securing a new court.
