Mark your calendars for a fall event that is sure to enlighten! Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 is the annual Old Fort Cluster Dog Show at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day enjoy the competitive atmosphere of every dog breed imaginable and some you can’t begin to recognize and name! Whether you are a dog lover who just enjoys the “dog fix” or you love a good competition this event is sure to please.
This year’s show will include more than 170 breeds each day and will include Grand Champion Wingfield N Chebaco Here And Now “Joanah” who is gaining a national audience and is likely to see her way to the famous Westminster show. Owners Don and Pat Coller, Kate Hanlon and Eileen Hackett (owner and handler) will be bringing Joanah from her home in Pendleton.
“Joanah is an amazing representation of the English Setter breed,” Hackett said. Recent accomplishments include six Best In Show and 87 Best of Breed in dog shows throughout the U.S.
Joanah and team will travel to Fort Wayne to compete in the Old Fort Cluster Dog Shows and then on to a host of other nationally AKC recognized dog shows as she works her way to Westminster.
