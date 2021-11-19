According to University of Maine Cooperative Extension, American Indians used cranberries as a food source, to dye fabric and as medicine.
The cranberry is one of only three commercially-produced fruits that are native to North America (the other two are blueberries and Concord grapes). Cranberries can actually be found from the polar regions to the tropics, in both hemispheres.
Due to the importance of cranberries in the 1500s and their abundance, it is believed that the pilgrims and the American Indians would have eaten them at the first Thanksgiving.
Although the cranberry is native to the northeastern United States, it requires a rather unique acid bog habitat, which restricts its commercial production to just a few states. The ideal soil pH is 4.0-5.5, quite acidic compared to other horticulture crops. A large supply of fresh water and sand is also required.
Cranberries belong to the family Ericaceae and are related to rhododendron, blueberry and heather. Known botanically as Vaccinium macrocarpon , cranberries grow on a trailing, evergreen vine. The common name of cranberry comes from crane berry, so named because the flower is said to resemble the head and neck of a Sandhill Crane.
Because cranberries initiate flower buds in late summer, the plants need protection for the buds to survive. Thus, cranberry vines are flooded and layered with sand during the winter months to protect them from the cold. In spring, the bogs are drained. The plants flower in late spring and early summer on short, vertical shoots called uprights. The forthcoming fruit take the rest of the growing season to ripen.
Cranberries are harvested in September and October by one of two methods. Most are harvested via a “wet” method, where growers flood the plants and loosen the fruit by machine. The fruit then floats to the top. Most of these berries are used for processing.
Some fruits are harvested for fresh market via a “dry” method, using mechanical comb-like pickers.
According to the National Ag Statistics Survey, there were 39,300 acres of cranberries harvested in the United States in 2020. The leading states were: Wisconsin (20,800 acres), Massachusetts (12,700 acres), New Jersey (3,000 acres) and Oregon (2,800 acres).
According to the Cranberry Institute, many health professionals recommend cranberries to support urinary health. Cranberries have a tart flavor, which can complement the sweetness of some foods. There are many great recipes online from reliable sources to create a festive, flavorful cranberry dish for your table this holiday season!
Elysia Rodgers, is ANR Educator, Purdue Extension-DeKalb County. The Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service is an Affirmative Action, Equal Opportunity institution.
