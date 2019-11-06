Angola’s Beehler competes in the desert
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — Angola High School graduate Tom Beehler competed in the Javelina Jundred last month, finishing 54th of 425 finishers in the race held on Oct. 26-27.
Beehler finished the 100-mile race in 21 hours, 38 minutes and nine seconds.
High Schools Fremont athletic awards tonight
FREMONT — The Fremont High School athletic awards ceremony for the winter season will be held tonight.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Eagles’ season opener postponed
FREMONT — The season opener for the Fremont girls basketball team versus Eastside has been postponed until Thursday, Nov. 14. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night.
The Eastside athletic department made the call to move the event due to the Blazers’ football team competing that same night.
