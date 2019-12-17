GARRETT — With Christmas break only a few days away, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board Monday heard year-end reports on programs, fundraisers and community service projects.
J.E. Ober Principal Kristi Surfus shared the success of a recent Grandparents Day when an estimated 800-plus visitors came to classrooms.
She also reported the annual Festival of Trees was a big success under the director of art teacher Lindsay Brown and thanked the Railway Cafe for providing hot chocolate at the event. Santa and Mrs. Claus visited children in the cafeteria that night and later told Surfus they had not been around more polite kids, as each said “thank you” when they were given candy cane treats.
Middle school Principal Lucas Fielden reported Jude Hoeffel was the winner of the school’s spelling bee, with last year’s winner Grace Combs as runner-up. Fielden said the competition went 30 rounds before a winner emerged. The county contest will be at Waterloo Elementary School on Jan. 20.
Other events at the middle school include penny wars, where the winners/losers get pies in their faces, and a teacher-versus-athlete basketball contest planned Friday in the gym.
High school Principal Matt Smith reported five community service projects including the Environmental Club (Tree Huggers), whose members selected families and took them shopping Smith also noted the National Honor Society Food Drive on Dec. 8, when 1,038 items were collected during a three-hour session.
The Garrett Claus group has been working to collect food items, and the Real Adult World group is holding a dodgeball fundraiser in the gym Friday from 1:30-3 p.m. for Mad Anthony Homes for Hope. A freshman group is collecting new and gently used shoes. A traveling group then purchases the shoe, and the proceeds will be used to benefit their mission.
“It’s just amazing,” said Smith. “We didn’t think like that when I was a kid,” he said about the students’ philanthropy.
He also shared that band instructor Josh Hettinger has started an extracurricular jazz band, with some members who are not in band class.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver said Transportation Director Julie Malcolm has done an outstanding job in working with the local police regarding safety, noting many tickets have been issued for violators ignoring the stop-arms on school buses.
“The new cameras the board approved are making a difference,” she said.
Weaver said a groundbreaking ceremony for the Brennan Estates development will be Thursday at 2 p.m.
“We will be the lead school in Indiana with our own housing addition,” she said, thanking the Brennan family for the land, Wally and Joanna Comer for their generous donation, and city planner Milton Otero for his help in making the process go smoothly.
Middle school instructor Jessica Carlson was recognized for receiving national board certification, the only one in DeKalb County to earn the designation. A total of 212 instructors have the certification, which included about 200 hours of training.
Head Start Director Jonell Malcolm was recognized for achieving her master’s degree.
In personnel matters, the board approved the resignations of Payton Hickman in the tech department and Lisa Wichman as cafeteria employee. The board approved the hiring of Trisha Van Buskirk and Stephanie Everetts as cafeteria employees and Dana Kranz as middle school special education instructor.
The board approved the purchase of three school buses — two 78-passenger units and one 48-passenger special needs bus. The board also approved the bonding of district business manager Brittany Reed and appointed Todd Miller as representative on the Garrett Public Library Board of Trustees.
Also approved were stipends for principals and assistant principals, Title I Equitable Shares transfers, and an I-70 baseball coaches’ clinic in Greenville, Illinois, on Jan. 20.
An organizational meeting is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 8 a.m. in the central office.
