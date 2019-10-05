AUBURN — Elysia Rodgers recently received the Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2019 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference held in Fort Wayne.
Rodgers was one of several honorees who represent the top 1 percent of the membership selected by their peers and the director of Extension.
Rodgers has served as the agriculture and natural resources educator for DeKalb County for the past nine years. Her Extension efforts include multiple programs addressing the needs of small and large farmers along with homeowners.
She assists with forage questions and gives talks across the state.
Rodgers serves as member of the DeKalb County Plan Commission and is active in agriculture awareness education. She also serves on the ANR Advisory Team and the Indiana Forage Council.
