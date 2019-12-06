FORT WAYNE — This year’s business already was off to a strong start at the St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm by the time the Thanksgiving weekend rolled around.
The 20-acre, fresh-cut Christmas tree farm at 9801 St. Joe Road in Fort Wayne has between 16,000 and 20,000 pines in various stages of growth at any time. Co-owner Judy Reifenberg said it takes 7 to 12 years to grow them to the optimal height of 7 to 8 feet for harvesting.
For the last three years, the Fridays and Saturdays after Thanksgiving have been the farm’s biggest sales days. Based on the business it saw those days this year, she could report the Monday after the holiday that 2019 “is looking good for us.”
“We were actually busy the week before Thanksgiving selling pre-cuts we got from Michigan.”
Because it can only grow a handful of them for customers to harvest, the farm brings pre-cut Frasier firs in from Michigan to keep up with consumer tastes.
They have been the most popular pines for Christmas trees with northeast Indiana consumers for the last six years, but “they’re not native to Indiana; they don’t like our climate,” Reifenberg said.
Scotch pines are the second most popular, and white pines and Douglas firs “are pretty close in overall sales as number three,” she said.
The farm also brought in some Korean firs. The variety is considered an exotic Christmas tree and Reifenberg said it has been very well received in the region, but she and her husband, Mike Reifenberg, are not promoting it.
The farm has a gift shop with ornaments, Christmas décor and puzzles that have been selling very well. It also is well known for its wreaths, white pine roping, boughs, and greenery, she said.
Last year Thanksgiving was celebrated earlier, on Nov. 22. Because it arrived so much later this year, on Nov. 28, many customers were eager to buy trees in time to have their Christmas decorating started by December, she said.
Sales at the farm have been good so far this year not only because “a lot of people are going back to real trees, but we’ve also had a tree farm close in Defiance, Ohio … and the tree farm closed in Orland last year,” Reifenberg said.
St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm picked up some business that previously went to the fresh-cut Christmas tree farms in Orland and Defiance.
Further industry consolidation was predicted in a recent study led by James Farmer, an associate professor at the Indiana University O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.
“Keeping Christmas tree farms current with contemporary consumer culture is critical for attracting tree shoppers, supplying the product they seek, and maximizing the return on investment,” he said in a summary of the study.
“Over the past 16 years, Indiana has witnessed a dramatic decrease in the number of Christmas tree farms, resulting in consolidation of the industry to fewer and sometimes bigger farms. That limits the options for consumers who want to find a tree from a local farm.”
Those conclusions were based on findings from a November 2018 survey of Christmas tree farms in the state and of 1,500 Indiana residents selected for it at random.
The results showed four out of five respondents planned to put up a Christmas tree last year, and of those, only 11% expected to use real trees.
Close to 11% said they had switched to an artificial tree during the last five years and 7% said they switched between artificial and real trees from year to year. Just 4% said they had switched from an artificial tree to a real tree.
“Once people solidify their tree tradition, they appear to stick with it. If they are in a habit of choosing a real tree they are likely to stick with it for a while,” Farmer said in an email.
“There appears to be a trend to switch to artificial and then to no tree as people age — the data was a bit hazy on this,” he said. “Those with no tree were definitely older than those with a real or artificial tree.”
Among respondents buying real trees, 45% considered supporting the local economy very important or important and 32% said supporting local farmers was very important or important.
“Those buying real trees indicated the beauty of the tree to be much more important a factor than those using artificial trees, who care equally about beauty, price, and convenience,” Farmer said.
A majority of 62% among those buying trees believed using an artificial tree for multiple years was better for the environment than buying a live tree.
Christmas tree life cycle analyses the researchers found agreed, technically, with that conclusion, “however, the authors note the difference is negligible,” Farmer said.
“Carpooling a few weeks out of the year, reducing your meat consumption, or flying less would all be better for the environment than choosing no tree at all.”
The survey of Indiana Christmas tree farmers found their average age was 64, the average acreage they had in pine trees was 20 and 60% of them also had jobs unrelated to farming.
Only 38% of them said they had a transition plan in place for their Christmas tree business, 72% planned to keep planting trees for at least the next five years and 85% planned to keep selling them at least five more years.
“Growers reported it is challenging to grow tree varieties that are increasing in popularity — spruces and firs; 27.3% of respondents indicated they will stop planting trees in the next 5 years, with 15% stopping sales in next 5 years,” Farmer said.
“Environmental conditions are making tree production more challenging, namely droughts, heat waves, insect pressure, and disease pressure,” he said.
The drought of 2012 “will likely impact stock this year and for several years to come,” he said.
St. Joe Christmas Tree farm saw abnormally dry weather in 2011 and 2013 as well as the big drought year, which resulted in “a tough few years,” Reifenberg said. “We are coming out of it. Our Scotch and white pines are doing very, very well.”
A little less than two-thirds of tree farmers responding to the survey said they had seen an increase in tree shoppers during the last few years, and many respondents said they sold all the trees they made available for sale in any given year. But 18% reported seeing a decrease in fresh-cut Christmas tree shoppers.
“Many farmers reported selling out of stock in 2017,” Farmer said. “Supply is roughly equal to demand, with a slight leaning towards an under supply….
“There is room for other growers to enter the industry and diversify their current operations.”
Keeping Christmas tree farms up to date with contemporary consumer culture is essential for attracting tree shoppers, supplying the tree varieties and other kinds of products they seek, and maximizing investment returns, Farmer said.
The state has seen a dramatic decrease during the past 16 years in its number of Christmas tree farms, with consolidation leading to fewer and sometimes bigger farms. And that limits consumer tree options, he said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 agricultural census showed a 21% decrease in the number of Christmas tree farms in the state compared with 2012.
