For years, U.S. Navy veterans have claimed they were exposed to Agent Orange. Those Navy veterans who served boats that traveled up the rivers are known as Brown Water Navy. The Brown Water Navy veterans are considered to have been exposed to Agent Orange.
Good news and bad news. The good news: Congress passed a bill that recognizes Blue Water Navy veterans may have been exposed to Agent Orange. The bad news: Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie has ordered a stay on Blue Water Navy Vietnam veterans’ claims until Jan. 1, 2020.
The Veterans Benefits Administration and Board of Veterans Appeals “are ordered to stay decisions regarding claims for disability compensation that are based on service in the offshore waters” of Vietnam beginning Jan. 9, 1962 and ending May 7, 1975.
The law passed by Congress and signed by the president affects veterans who served on a vessel no more than 12 nautical miles seaward from the demarcation line of the waters of Vietnam and Cambodia, according to VA, about 420,000 to 560,000 Vietnam-era veterans.
Veterans previously denied an Agent Orange-related presumptive condition can file a new claim under the new law, the VA said. Eligible survivors of deceased Blue Water Navy veterans can also file claims for benefits based on their veterans’ service.
The VA said Blue Water veterans are “encouraged” to submit their claims for conditions related to Agent Orange. Veterans 85 and older or “with life-threatening illnesses” will have “priority in claims processing,” VA said. But those claims will not be decided until 2020, according to Wilkie’s order.
Within a year after graduating from high school, I realized I was not ready for college. I also realized I did not want to “pound the ground” in Vietnam, so I enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. I recall being briefed before discharge and they said I would have VA benefits for the rest of my life. Well I suppose I was a typical “fresh” veteran and I didn’t see any concern about VA benefits. I just assumed that VA benefits meant I could see a VA doctor if I ever needed one, but I was young and healthy so who cares.
So, fast forward several decades, I was talking with a good friend and he said he got his medications cheaper through the VA. Growing older and time taking its toll, I too was on medications. So I “applied” for VA medications but was rebuked because I made too much money. WHAT?
Well it seems along the way that the rules changed for veterans and their eligibility for VA health care. Then an acquaintance told me that the “means test” no longer applied. So once again I requested medications through the VA. Once again I was denied because I made too much money.
So I began to do a little investigating and discovered each county had a veteran service officer. I visited the Whitley County VSO, Gene Rohrer, to learn more about veterans’ benefits and why some people qualify and others don’t. (It didn’t seem far since I was told that I would have VA benefits for the rest of my life and was never informed of the rules change). As it turns out, if a veteran was already receiving VA care before the change in 2003 then that veteran would be “grandfathered in” and continue to receive benefits.
I also learned that VA was more complex and diverse. There are three VA services. VA Health Care, VA Compensation and Pension, and VA Cemetery and Burial. Generally the three are “stove piped,” so being associated with one of them does not mean that the other is aware of a veteran. A veteran could be receiving health care but not aware that he/she could qualify for compensation or pension.
I also found out that my acquaintance served in Vietnam, had boots on the ground, so he did not have to pass the means test and that he was in Group 6 in the VA Health Care System. There are eight groups and each group receives differing degrees of VA health care. And if a veteran has a service-connected disability that veteran can be placed in a different group.
As noted earlier, each county has a VSO and I encourage all veterans to call or visit the VSO to understand the VA system and determine if they qualify for VA benefits. A veteran is not required to work through their county VSO and can speak with any VSO.
Richard Eckert
Whitley County Veterans Service Officer
