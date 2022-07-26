ALBION — Central Noble High School athletic director David Bremer announced last Thursday first practice dates for fall sports teams and other important dates.
Student-athletes wishing to compete for the Cougars this season must complete IHSAA Pre-Participation Physical and Vital Forms Packets and turn them in prior to the first practice.
Athletes must have current forms dated after April 1 on file to participate after the August 1 deadline.
A member of the athletic department will be at Door 10 prior to the start of practices Monday to collect new physicals and to check that all physicals are on file.
Copies of the Pre-Participation Packet can be picked up at any school office or can be created by opening and printing the PDF file online (centralnobleathletics.com).
The high school girls soccer team will have its first practice Monday from 3:30-5:15 p.m. and will meet at Hidden Diamonds Pavilion.
Boys tennis will check in at Door 10 before practicing at the tennis courts from 3:30-5 p.m. Monday.
The cross country and football teams will also meet at Door 10 starting at 4 p.m. Cross Country plans to practice until 5 and football will last until 7:30.
Cheerleading will practice from 5-7 p.m. and will meet in Door 10 before concluding at the alternative school.
The boys soccer team will meet at the Hidden Diamonds Pavilion at 5:30 p.m. and will practice until 7.
Volleyball players will enter through Door 10 and will practice in the main gym from 6-8 p.m.
The Unified Flag Football Team will have its first practice on August 9 from 3:30-4:45 at the football field.
On August 3, the senior banner photoshoot will begin at 3 p.m. inside of Door 10, followed by a handbook meeting from 5-6 p.m. in the Center Stage Auditorium that all parents and student-athletes should attend. Team parent meetings will be after the handbook meeting.
Fall sports pictures are scheduled for August 12, beginning at 3 p.m.
The athletic department also announced that it will again be offering All-Sport passes that will be good for individual admission at both the junior and senior high schools for regular season and non-tournament contests.
Student passes are $25 and adult passes are $90.00. Family passes will cost $200 and a lifetime pass for seniors aged 55 and older are $50.
They will be available for purchase starting today at the Central Noble Central Office and the Central Noble Jr/Sr Office during business hours prior to the start of school.
Once school begins, passes will be available through the athletic department and at home games during the fall season.
