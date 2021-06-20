One stop on today’s charity Garden Walk will be at the home of Jim and Michaele Marks at 1776 C.R. 39, north of Waterloo.
Publicity submitted to The Star contained an incorrect road number for the home, which was published in Thursday’s edition.
C.R. 39 sometimes is referenced as “Old U.S. 27,” which led to the confusion.
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater is presenting the 2021 Garden Walk today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Today’s walk will visit seven stops, with the other six in Auburn at 512 Steeplechase Drive, 1405 Allison Blvd., 4512 S.R. 8, 5425 C.R. 35, 111 W. 12th St. and 216 E. 17th St.
Tickets may be purchased for $6 each at any of the sites.
